"Northeast Super League" Ignites Dalian as the City's First Home Match Makes an Eagerly-Anticipated Debut

DALIAN, China, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 20, the highly anticipated first home fixture of Dalian in the 2026 Northeast China Super Football League kicked off in spectacular fashion at Suoyuwan Football Stadium.

The match drew a crowd of 62,826 spectators, setting a new attendance record for Suoyuwan Football Stadium and hitting a new all-time high for the "Northeast Super League".

Before kickoff, an immersive blue-themed laser show unfolded across the venue as the stadium lights dimmed all of a sudden, with dazzling beams of light sweeping through the stands. Thousands of fans raised their mobile phones with flashlights on, paying tribute to Dalian's century-long football heritage with a visual symphony. The themed laser show, City of Football, Love in the Northeast, captivated spectators as a century of Dalian's football legacy came alive through sweeping light-and-shadow projections across the playing field. The display stirred a profound sense of pride in the city's rich football tradition.

Following the pre-match cultural performances, attention turned to the much-anticipated Liaoning derby, with Dalian hosting Shenyang on home turf. Players from both sides ran tirelessly and fought for every ball on the pitch, delivering outstanding performance throughout the match that ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Coinciding with the Dragon Boat Festival, football fever swept across the coastal city. In addition to the main stadium, multiple secondary viewing venues, including Donggang Yacht Marina and Dongguan Street, came alive in sync with enthusiastic crowds. A diverse array of supporting activities - including football-themed cultural and creative product exhibitions and sales, distinctive cultural performances, live match commentaries, and interactive online broadcasts - offered residents and visitors an immersive sports and cultural celebration that integrates match viewing, entertainment, shopping, leisure, and consumption, further energizing the city's consumer market.

In the days leading up to the match, football fans from across China and overseas traveled to Dalian to be part of the football spectacle. By virtue of the Northeast China Super Football League's premier regional football IP, Dalian continues to push forward the deep integration of sports, culture, tourism, and commerce. Using football as a bridge, the city is further building up its reputation as a football capital while unlocking new momentum for urban development.

Source: Organizing Committee of the Northeast China Super Football League