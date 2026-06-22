NordLayer Named a Winner in the Expert Insights Cybersecurity Awards Summer 2026 for Network Security

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform for business, today announced it has been recognized in the Expert Insights Cybersecurity Awards Summer 2026, named among the top solutions in the Network Security category.

The Expert Insights Cybersecurity Awards recognize the standout cybersecurity and IT solutions on the market. Running since 2018, the awards are selected by Expert Insights' independent editorial and technical research teams, which map each category across a market of more than 3,400 vendors and test products hands-on against a consistent framework covering functionality, deployment, usability, integration, scalability, governance, support, and verified customer feedback. The awards are editorially controlled, with no nominations and no pay-to-play, recognition is earned on performance alone.

“Being recognized as a leader in the Network Security solutions category is a testament to our focus on making comprehensive protection truly accessible,” said Andrius Buinovskis, head of product at NordLayer. “For many businesses, the barrier to security has always been complexity. This award highlights our success in building a toggle-ready platform that is as easy to deploy as it is robust, allowing businesses to minimize their operational burden without sacrificing network performance.”

View the full award here: Expert Insights Summer 2026 Cybersecurity Awards .

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is a B2B cybersecurity research and review platform that helps IT decision-makers evaluate and choose the right security solutions. Serving over 1 million businesses annually, Expert Insights provides independent, expert-led assessments across dozens of cybersecurity categories. The Expert Insights Cybersecurity Awards have recognized standout solutions since 2018. For more information, visit expertinsights.com.

About NordLayer

NordLayer offers reliable connection, protection, threat detection, and response for businesses needing strong network security. Part of the cybersecurity powerhouse Nord Security , home to renowned products like the world-leading VPN service NordVPN , NordLayer is a trusted cybersecurity platform that integrates easily with any network and technology stack, all with unmatched support. In March 2026, NordLayer officially launched the enterprise browser NordLayer Browser . For more information: https://nordlayer.com/ .

Contact

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com

