Skyborne Technology, Inc (STI), a UAV Corp Company, completes initial step for Weight Balance Analysis and Flight Testing

Waivtec and AutoBridge AI Partnerships to Integrate Technologies into the Drone Airship Test Platform, and On and Off board Drones

Skyborne Technology and Xeriant to Test Advanced Proprietary Technologies for Near Space and Space Initiatives

PORT ST JOE, Fla. and WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) subsidiary Skyborne Technology has successfully transported and secured all critical DART Drone Airship components and substructures, to include power components, outer envelope, and the inner envelope from the manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, FL. to the company owned hangar and airport facilities in Port St. Joe, FL. (A51). The airport provides the appropriate test range area needed to safely perform the impending weight balance analysis. This exhaustive testing will be observed and certified by a FAA, DAR (Designated Airworthiness Representative) and be crucial to the submission of appropriate documentation for FAA Experimental Certification. The Skyborne Technology flight team expects a very positive outcome due to their extensive experience with piloting the DART series drone airships, ground handling, maintenance and requirements of FAA compliance. The testing timetable is currently dependent on the helium delivery schedule. The regional helium supply of an order of this size could take as long as three to six weeks; the order has been placed. Once the helium delivery is locked down, the company will finalize scheduling with the DAR. STI will keep the public updated on the event dates.





Drone Airship flying over Company Airport with Gulf of America in the background





Sample Placement of DART Drone Airship for Weight Balance Analysis at company's airport hangar/offices

Skyborne Technology, WAIVTEC and AutoBridge

STI has selected Waivtec and AutoBridge for key roles in the DART advanced aerial systems. Waivtec AI optics will be a preferred payload option on all aerial platforms giving Skyborne Technology an unmatched wide-area capability in the aerospace industry. AutoBridge AI will be integrated into the actual drone flight control systems as well as the key to fusing the multiple mission system options. The combination of these three companies will provide STI front end users unprecedented real time holistic data access from on and off board sensors and drones.

Skyborne Technology and Xeriant

Skyborne Technology, a UAV Corp (UMAV) and Xeriant are continuing to work together to create solutions through advanced materials that are needed for low earth, near space and space initiatives. These technologies will provide hard structures and new fabrics with superior properties, including materials that are lighter, stronger, and resistant to fire.

Xeriant recently passed one of the most significant fire safety and commercialization milestones, the rigorous NFPA 286 fire test, and received a Class A fire rating with the ASTM E84 fire test, the highest classification available under the standard, demonstrating no combustion and no smoke generation during testing. Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, President of Factor X Research Group, Xeriant’s advanced research and innovation hub, stated, “We are excited to partner with UAV Corp. Our advanced nanomaterials and fire-resistant composite technologies are a natural fit to optimize the weight, durability, and performance of UAV’s airships and drones. This relationship will position both companies to accelerate innovation across aerospace, defense, and emerging space applications.”

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About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a micro-cap aerospace and defense technology company focused on unmanned aerial vehicles and lighter-than-air platforms. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Skyborne Technology, UAV develops semi-rigid and rigid drone airships, hybrid propulsion systems, and sensor-integrated solutions for surveillance, communications, disaster relief, precision agriculture, communications and military applications.

For more information, visit www.uavcorp.net

PH: 1(850) 588-1747

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com .

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc .and UAV Corp is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.Xeriant.com

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