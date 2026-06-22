Tyson® Debuts New Garlic & Herb, BBQ, and Harissa Chicken Cups

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods is expanding the high-performing Tyson Chicken Cups with three bold new flavors: Garlic & Herb, BBQ and Harissa, further strengthening its position in convenient, high-protein options.

This latest flavor expansion follows strong momentum for the product launch, including recognition as Product of the Year Winner in the Protein Snack category, a distinction determined by a survey of 40,000 people by Kantar. This reflects the increased interest in convenient, high-protein foods and positions Tyson Chicken Cups as a go-to option for busy consumers seeking satisfying, protein-packed choices.

Developed with consumer preferences in mind, the expansion reflects a continued focus on delivering choices that taste good, are nutritious, affordable and convenient.

Flavors Delivering on Consumer Demand1:

Garlic & Herb offers broad appeal, with 83% of consumers saying they love or like the flavor profile. Interest is especially strong among Millennials and Gen Z, where 84% report high purchase intent. Made with simple seasonings to work across a variety of occasions.

offers broad appeal, with 83% of consumers saying they love or like the flavor profile. Interest is especially strong among Millennials and Gen Z, where 84% report high purchase intent. Made with simple seasonings to work across a variety of occasions. BBQ builds on a familiar favorite, with 80% of consumers expressing positive sentiment toward the flavor. Millennials and Gen Z show even higher affinity at 81%. Its balanced blend of grilled and smoky notes makes it a reliable go-to flavor.

builds on a familiar favorite, with 80% of consumers expressing positive sentiment toward the flavor. Millennials and Gen Z show even higher affinity at 81%. Its balanced blend of grilled and smoky notes makes it a reliable go-to flavor. Harissa introduces a modern, globally inspired option influenced by quick-service restaurant trends. Designed with younger consumers in mind, the flavor profile is projected to grow 14% over the next four years, aligning with rising interest in bolder taste experiences.



Fully cooked and ready to eat after heating, Tyson Chicken Cups provide a convenient solution for consumers looking to save time without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

The new varieties are now available at select retailers nationwide.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bullock | katie.bullock@tyson.com | 479-290-1855

1 Data sourced from Datassentials reflects consumer flavor profile preferences derived from a large-sample quantitative study (n=500+). Additionally, Tyson Foods conducted an internal consumer study in November 2025 among individuals aged 18 and older, utilizing a demographically diverse sample designed to be broadly representative of the United States population.

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