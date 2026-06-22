MAX Power Appoints Chad Levesque as President and New Board Director as Company Advances Toward Commercialization of Natural Hydrogen

Executive leadership expansion reflects growing momentum at Lawson and the Company's next phase of development across Saskatchewan's Genesis Trend

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chad Levesque as President and a new Director of the Board, a strategic leadership expansion that reflects the Company's continued evolution as it advances Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system through commercial evaluation and potential near-term development opportunities.

Since MAX Power became a publicly traded company in 2022, Mr. Levesque through his investor relations responsibilities has played a key role in the Company’s capital markets initiatives, corporate development, stakeholder engagement, growth strategy, and additional activities related to its recent emergence as a global leader in Natural Hydrogen. He will continue to focus on these areas while leveraging his President’s role to communicate the story of MAX Power to an even larger audience as success builds at Lawson and elsewhere in Saskatchewan.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO and Vice-Chairman of the Board, commented: “The timing of this appointment is highly strategic, given how we anticipate entering another transformational period of growth for MAX Power through developments at Lawson and elsewhere. We have a rapidly emerging global story and that’s why Chad’s capital markets expertise and deep familiarity with MAX Power are so important right now, as those skills and experience can be leveraged powerfully through his new role as President, plus a Director on the Board. Chad and I work extremely well together, and we have much to do. This promotion of Chad from within is well deserved and expands our ability to execute as activity ramps up immediately. We are highly focused on maximizing value for shareholders with our sectoral leadership and goals for Saskatchewan within the context of Canada as an energy superpower.”

Mr. Neil McMillan, Chairman of the Board, added: “MAX Power has made incredible progress since Ran became CEO late last year. His decision to elevate Chad to this new President’s role is yet another astute move that will reap big benefits. My years as Chairman of the Board at Cameco reinforced to me the importance of having strong leadership and a synergistic team with a broad set of great skills, and that’s what we have at MAX Power. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Chad on his appointment as President, and I welcome him to the Board. The momentum we have built this year is only going to accelerate.”

Mr. Levesque has spent over two decades supporting North American resource and junior mining companies and brings extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets, investor relations, strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and business development. He has helped emerging growth companies build market awareness, attract strategic partners, and execute long-term growth initiatives.

Mr. Levesque stated: “I am honoured by the confidence that Ran, the rest of the management team, and the Board have placed in me and I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of President at such an important stage in MAX Power's development, while also joining the Board. The Lawson Discovery, the broader Genesis Trend and other large land packages have positioned MAX Power at the forefront of a Natural Hydrogen and clean energy movement that’s still in its early stages, underscoring the scale of the opportunity here.”

Incentive Options

The Company is pleased to announce the grant of 300,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) and 650,000 stock options (the “Options”) to Mr. Levesque (the RSUs together with the Options, the “Incentive Awards”) under its omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Plan”). The RSUs vest over a period of three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting on each of the one, two and three-year anniversary from the date of grant. Upon vesting, each RSU is redeemable for one common share in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), cash or a combination of Common Shares and cash in accordance with the Plan and as determined by the Company. The Options are exercisable to acquire up to 650,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $2.26 per Common Share and expire on June 22, 2031. The Options are subject to certain vesting terms as determined by the Company. The grant of the Incentive Awards is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Why This Matters to Investors

MAX Power's appointment of Chad Levesque as President, and a member of the Board of Directors, reflects the Company's continued evolution as it advances beyond discovery through commercial evaluation of its Natural Hydrogen portfolio in resource-friendly Saskatchewan. The leadership expansion comes during a period of significant technical advancement at Lawson, growing international engagement, and increasing focus on commercialization pathways, strategic partnerships, and long-term development planning.

As MAX Power continues its rapid pace of growth, and the Natural Hydrogen sector continues to mature, management believes expanding the executive team today positions the Company to fully capitalize on additional immediate, near-term, and longer-term opportunities, including increased global awareness, while advancing Lawson and the broader Genesis Trend through commercial evaluation and potential world-first, large-scale commercialization of Natural Hydrogen.

Figure 1 – Drilling Photo of Lawson Drilling, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)

Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen and is nearing the start of a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Mr. Levesque's appointment as President, the Company's commercialization strategy, potential development opportunities at Lawson and elsewhere within the Genesis Trend, the advancement of the Company's Natural Hydrogen projects through commercial evaluation, future drilling and appraisal programs, strategic partnerships, market awareness initiatives, future growth opportunities, and the Company's business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a7092d6-2a69-4e83-98d0-4209127f41bd