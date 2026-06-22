Limited ticket inventory remaining

Multi-season Gilley's Park City partnership sets up more than 20 show days in 2027

Overland Park, KS., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: KUST), a live entertainment and music festival company ("Kustom" or the "Company"), today provided an update on recent business momentum heading into the 30th anniversary of its flagship Country Stampede Kansas festival and the launch of its multi-season festival partnership in the Wichita area.

Country Stampede Breaks Attendance Records

Country Stampede celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and demand for the milestone has been strong. With the festival just days away — June 25–27, 2026, — Kustom is reporting record attendance of over 32,000 for its Country Stampede Festival at Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS. Robust ticket sales across all three days, has accelerated demand following the Company's recent Gilley's Park City partnership announcement.

Limited ticket inventory remaining

Kustom reports that multiple ticket classes are now sold out, including Thursday General Admission, Thursday Party Pit, all 3-day Party Pit passes, all 3-day Lower Reserved Seating, and all 3-day Upper Reserved Seating.

The only 3-day tickets still available are General Admission passes, and inventory is limited. Single-day Lower and Upper Reserved tickets are also very limited and are expected to sell out on select days.

The 2026 main-stage lineup features Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Zach Top, Rascal Flatts, and more! Lineup, set times, and event details are subject to change.

Remaining tickets are available at www.countrystampede.com.

Multi-season partnership with Gilley's Park City

Earlier this month, Kustom announced that it entered into a partnership with Ruffin Properties, LLC, owner of Gilley's Gambling Hall Park City ("Gilley's"), to produce and host music festivals throughout the spring, summer, and fall seasons beginning in 2027, with select events planned for fall 2026. The move to Gilley's is expected to nearly double the capacity of the festival's current venue, allowing shows for up to approximately 35,000 daily attendees. The partnership is expected to include more than 20 show days in 2027.

"I hope that every event we at Kustom produce and host, fans walk away feeling rewarded and feel like they got more than what they paid for. I just want the fans to feel good and to leave our events feeling like ‘man that was incredibly fun and well worth the money.’ Our goal is really to maximize the fan experience, and I want that to be a movement across the live event and ticketing industries," said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc on Authority Magazine.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom produces live music events and festivals across North America. The company focuses on creating memorable fan experiences through live entertainment, festival operations, artist booking, sponsorships, marketing, and event production.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding ticket demand and inventory levels, expected sell-out timelines, anticipated attendance from the Park City and Wichita markets, the Company's plans to host events at the Gilley's facility, and the 2027 Country Stampede Kansas. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in consumer demand for live entertainment, the availability of artists and performers, adverse weather conditions or force majeure events, the Company's dependence on third-party venues, competition from other entertainment venues and events, the Company's ability to manage the costs and expenses associated with its events, regulatory changes affecting the Company's operations, and the other risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Lineup, set times, event details, and ticket availability referenced in this press release are subject to change. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update this information or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

913-456-KUST (5878)

info@kustoment.com

www.kustoment.com

www.kustom440.com

www.countrystampede.com