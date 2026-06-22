Rezolve Ai Powers New Mashreq and Visa Everyday Cashback Program, Bringing AI-Enabled Card Linked Offers to UAE Cardholders

Rezolve Ai powers new Visa Card Linked Offers program for Mashreq

Mashreq is a US$91 billion regional banking platform

Everyday Cashback connects cardholders to hundreds of merchant offers

Launch extends Rezolve Ai into payments and commerce media

NEW YORK and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement, today announced that its Reward platform is powering Everyday Cashback, a new Visa Card Linked Offers program launched by Mashreq in partnership with Visa.



The launch represents a significant milestone for Rezolve Ai as it expands its technology footprint beyond traditional retail commerce and supports financial institutions with AI enabled payments and transaction-linked customer engagement. Through Everyday Cashback, Mashreq UAE cardholders will be able to access automated cashback offers of up to 20% at hundreds of leading merchants across the UAE and internationally.



Mashreq is one of the region’s most prominent banking groups, reporting AED 335 billion, approximately US$91 billion, in total assets, AED 205 billion, approximately US$56 billion, in customer deposits, and AED 12.6 billion, approximately US$3.4 billion, in operating income for FY2025. The launch places Rezolve Ai technology inside a large-scale, regulated and high-frequency financial services environment, connected to everyday consumer spending and merchant engagement.



Everyday Cashback extends the benefits of Mashreq’s award-winning Vantage Rewards ecosystem to both debit and credit cardholders for the first time. The fully digital experience enables customers to discover, activate and track cashback transactions directly through the Mashreq app, creating a seamless and transparent customer journey from offer discovery through to reward fulfilment.



The program leverages advanced analytics to personalize offers for customers, helping Mashreq deliver more relevant value to cardholders while enabling participating merchants to reach a high-quality base of UAE consumers. For merchants, the platform creates a measurable commerce media channel designed to support customer acquisition, loyalty and incremental sales.



By combining Visa’s payments expertise, Mashreq’s customer reach and Rezolve Ai’s Reward platform, the program demonstrates how banks, payment networks and merchants can collaborate to make everyday transactions more rewarding, personalized and commercially effective.



Chiraag Jogia, Global Head of Customer Value Management at Mashreq, said:

“At Mashreq, we remain committed to elevating the everyday banking experience for our customers. Everyday Cashback embodies our vision of placing innovation and customer value at the heart of everything we do. Through our partnership with Visa, we have created a seamless rewards proposition designed around the customer, making automated cashback across a wide range of leading merchants simple and accessible, and delivering a more rewarding banking experience.”



Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said:

“The launch of this Visa Card Linked Offers program with Mashreq demonstrates the strong demand for this type of proposition and shows how innovation and collaboration can transform everyday payments. We are delighted to partner with Mashreq to help set a new standard for customer engagement in the UAE.”



Daniel M. Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Rezolve Ai, said:

“Banks see every purchase their customers make, yet for most people that has never translated into genuinely useful, personalized offers at the right moment. That gap is exactly what Rezolve Ai is built to close. Powering Everyday Cashback alongside Mashreq and Visa, two of the most trusted names in financial services, shows that our technology creates value at the highest level. We believe making everyday spending more rewarding for consumers, and more measurable for merchants, is where the next wave of value in banking will be created, and this partnership is a strong signal we are in the right place to help build it.”



For Rezolve Ai, the Mashreq launch further validates the strategic role of Reward within the Group’s broader commerce technology ecosystem. Reward is Rezolve Ai’s customer engagement and commerce media platform, operating across more than 15 markets in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Positioned at the intersection of banking, payments and retail, Reward enables financial institutions and merchants to deliver richer customer experiences, measurable sales growth and stronger loyalty through data-driven, transaction-linked offers.



The launch also reinforces the growing importance of commerce media as banks and payment networks look to create new sources of customer engagement and merchant value. By embedding personalized offers directly into payment journeys, Rezolve Ai’s technology helps turn everyday transactions into opportunities for consumers, merchants and financial institutions alike.



About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, serving customers from digital-first retail users through to some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.



The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.



Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce infrastructure, enabling retailers, brands, and platforms to deliver intelligent, personalized, and frictionless shopping experiences at scale. Through its proprietary Brain Suite and agentic commerce capabilities, Rezolve is redefining how consumers discover, engage, and transact in the digital economy. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.



Media Contact

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications Rezolve Ai

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rezolve Ai’s strategy, market opportunity, technology capabilities, growth prospects, commercial partnerships and expected benefits of its products and platforms. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.