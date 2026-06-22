Capstone Asset Management Inc. announces second quarter 2026 cash distributions for ETF Series of Capstone Funds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LANGLEY, British Columbia, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. (“Capstone”) today announced the estimated second quarter 2026 cash distributions for its ETF Series securities. The record date for the distributions is June 30, 2026 for all the ETF Series securities listed in the table below. All distributions are payable on July 7, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The per-unit second quarter distributions are detailed below:

Capstone ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund BIVC $ 0.5559182

14071A102 Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund BIVU $ 0.0540352

14071G109



About Capstone

Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management Inc. is an innovative investment management ﬁrm managing assets for clients across Canada. With ofﬁces in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 29-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, ﬁnancial advisors, and faith-based organizations.

For more information on Capstone Asset Management Inc., please visit www.capstoneassets.ca or please contact us at (604) 546-1500 or info@capstoneassets.ca.

Sales Inquiries:

Capstone Asset Management Inc.

Gerard Feliciano

(604) 546-1504

gerard@capstoneassets.ca