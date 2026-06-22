Autonomix Medical Announces Standalone Neural Sensing Program with Evidence of Real-Time Renal Nerve Activity Change

Platform Expected to Target Expansion into Multi-Billion-Dollar Cardiovascular Market with Potential Class II Diagnostic Regulatory Path

Architecture Supports Future Expansion into Denervation, including Renal, Pulmonary, Cardiac, Splanchnic and Other Nerve-Targeted Applications, with Potential Compatibility Across Multiple Denervating Technologies

THE WOODLANDS, TX, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the development of a proprietary standalone neural sensing platform following preclinical results showing evidence of the ability to identify renal neural activity and detect real-time changes in neural activity following intervention.

The standalone neural sensing platform will be built on the same core sensing technology as Autonomix's lead pancreatic cancer pain program and is being developed in parallel with that initiative, enabling a capital-efficient expansion into cardiology, which represents a significant new therapeutic market opportunity.

In recent preclinical studies, changes in blood pressure were induced and reproducible changes were observed in recorded neural signals in real time. Additional studies are underway to further characterize the relationship between these signals and sympathetic nerve activity. These findings highlight the potential for a more precise, feedback-driven or closed-loop approach to renal denervation and may address a longstanding challenge in the field, where the absence of direct physiological feedback can contribute to variability in treatment outcomes.

Renal denervation has emerged as a promising treatment option for patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension and represents a large and growing market. Autonomix believes that incorporating neural sensing into the procedure, which would enable physicians to identify active nerve targets, guide therapy delivery and confirm treatment effect in real time, may offer meaningful differentiation in this space with improved procedural consistency, precision and efficacy. The Company intends to continue advancing the renal denervation sensing program alongside its oncology-focused initiatives.

While Autonomix’s initial focus for the standalone neural sensing platform will be renal denervation, the underlying architecture is designed to be indication-agnostic and is applicable wherever autonomic nerve activity drives disease. The Company believes this positions the platform for future expansion into pulmonary nerve applications, ganglionated plexi for atrial fibrillation, splanchnic nerve therapies, and other indications where precise nerve detection and procedural confirmation could meaningfully improve outcomes. Autonomix intends to pursue additional preclinical studies and evaluate further expansion in a staged manner that builds on the regulatory and clinical foundation established through renal denervation.

"These preclinical results support what we believe is a fundamental advantage of our platform – to see the nerve, guide the therapy, and confirm the result in real time," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "The standalone platform strategy opens a capital-efficient path into cardiology and beyond, and a potentially more focused development and regulatory pathway, which is an important consideration as we think about how to bring this technology to patients as quickly and responsibly as possible. Our pancreatic cancer pain program remains our lead clinical priority and we are pleased that the same core technology is proving its value across multiple high-impact applications."

Autonomix’s sensing technology has been presented at leading interventional cardiovascular scientific forums, including Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics, Cardiovascular Research Technologies, and EuroPCR. Autonomix was recently recognized with one of CRT 2026’s Best Cardiovascular Innovation Awards, selected by a panel of seven expert judges in a competition recognizing leading cardiovascular innovations. This recognition highlights the potential of Autonomix’s innovation and the future it represents for cardiovascular care.

Autonomix's lead clinical development program remains focused on the treatment of severe pain associated with pancreatic cancer, where the Company is advancing its technology through human clinical studies. The standalone neural sensing platform initiative is being developed in parallel and leverages the same underlying technology, reinforcing the platform’s adaptability across multiple therapeutic areas.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release and in the video include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix’s nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the capabilities of the Company’s platform technology, the potential applicability of the technology across multiple indications, anticipated regulatory pathways, the Company's development and commercialization plans and timelines, and the expected capital efficiency of the Company's development strategy.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

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autonomix@jtcir.com