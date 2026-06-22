MADD Canada Urges Quebecers to Celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day Responsibly

MONTREAL, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With thousands of Quebecers expected to take part in Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, La fête nationale du Québec, MADD Canada encourages everyone to make road safety part of their plans. Whether attending a concert, festival, barbecue, or gathering with family and friends, planning a sober ride home is one of the most important steps people can take to ensure the celebrations remain joyful and free from tragedy.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These senseless tragedies are entirely preventable.

“A single decision to drive impaired can change lives forever,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Behind every impaired-driving crash are victims, survivors, and families forced to cope with devastating loss, life-altering injuries, and lasting trauma. This La fête nationale, we encourage everyone to plan ahead and help prevent another family from experiencing that pain.”

MADD Canada is also renewing its call for the Quebec government to introduce administrative sanctions for drivers with a blood alcohol concentration between .05% and .08%. This proven road safety measure is in place in every other jurisdiction in Canada. Quebec is the only province or territory without this critical tool to help prevent impaired driving.

To help ensure everyone gets home safely this Saint-Jean Baptiste Day and all year long, we all have a role to play:

Never drive a car, boat, an ATV or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca