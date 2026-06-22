Hyperion DeFi and Blockdaemon Partner to Expand Institutional Hyperliquid Staking Infrastructure

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid, today announced that it has partnered with Blockdaemon, a leading U.S. headquartered institutional-grade crypto infrastructure company, to support their Hyperliquid staking operations through the Kinetiq X Hyperion Validator.

Hyperliquid has emerged as one of the most active decentralized trading ecosystems, creating growing demand for reliable validator infrastructure, staking access, and institutional-grade support across its network. The Hyperion DeFi partnership with Blockdaemon marks an important milestone in building a deeper infrastructure presence around Hyperliquid while supporting institutional clients seeking exposure to staking and DeFi opportunities through trusted partners.

“We are proud to work with Blockdaemon to support the institutional adoption of Hyperliquid and provide access to the network’s native staking yield through our Validator operations,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer at Hyperion DeFi. “This partnership is a key step towards scaling our broad suite of onchain products and services, as we position ourselves for continued institutional interest to participate in DeFi built on Hyperliquid.”

“Hyperion DeFi has built a strong position in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and the Kinetiq x Hyperion Validator allows Blockdaemon to support staking demand on the network with the reliability, security, and performance built for institutional participation at scale,” said Konstantin Richter, Founder & CEO at Blockdaemon. “This integration gives us an active, production-ready path to serve Hyperliquid staking demand, while creating a foundation for future DeFi infrastructure services across the ecosystem.”

Hyperion DeFi’s broader roadmap includes products and services designed for institutional clients, including the HYPE Asset Use Service, private lending, and vault infrastructure. Through this partnership, Blockdaemon and Hyperion DeFi will expand staking, validator operations, and DeFi infrastructure to support the next phase of institutional participation on Hyperliquid.

The partnership reflects Blockdaemon’s continued focus on providing secure, reliable, and scalable blockchain infrastructure through their digital asset platform for institutions across staking, nodes, APIs, MPC wallet technology, and emerging DeFi use cases across the industry’s leading blockchain networks.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of June 2026, more than 45 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network’s central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is the institutional gateway to digital assets, securing over $110 billion in digital assets for 400+ institutions including exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, and financial enterprises. The company offers institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure spanning nodes, APIs, staking, MPC wallets and vaults. Since 2017, Blockdaemon’s globally distributed infrastructure ensures unrivaled security, compliance, and scalability. For more information visit: www.blockdaemon.com

Forward Looking Statements; Disclaimer

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Hyperion DeFi’s own internal estimates and research. While Hyperion DeFi believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Hyperion DeFi’s internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this press release relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. You should conduct your own investigation and analysis of Hyperion DeFi, its business, prospects, results of operations and financial condition. In furnishing this information, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to provide you with access to any additional information (including forward-looking information and any projections contained herein) or to update or correct the information.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

IR@hyperiondefi.com

(678) 570-6791