Nasus Pharma to Participate in the Zacks Life Sciences Investor Forum

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that the Company’s management will present live at the Zacks Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, to be held virtually on June 24-25, 2026.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. Nasus invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts with an interest in the life sciences sector, to attend live, interactive presentations at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

DATE: June 24th, 2026

TIME: 11:00am-11:30am Eastern Time

REGISTER HERE

Management is available for one-on-one meetings on June 24, 2026. Schedule one-on-one meetings here.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Nasus Pharma

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus Pharma’s intranasal powder epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus Pharma’s proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the Company's participation in the Zacks Life Sciences Investor Forum. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd.

info@nasuspharma.com

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com