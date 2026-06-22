BiggerPockets Appoints Active Real Estate Investor Eric Augustyn as CEO, Ushering in a New Era of Platform Innovation

DENVER, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiggerPockets , the premier community and resource hub for real estate investors (REIs), today announced the appointment of experienced operator and active real estate investor Eric Augustyn as Chief Executive Officer.

Augustyn’s appointment marks a bold new chapter for BiggerPockets, focused on creating a more valuable platform for real estate investors, expanding the Pro Perks program, providing more member deal-finding resources and opportunities, and delivering on the feedback from the community that has fueled the company's growth for more than two decades.

Augustyn brings 20 years of real estate investing and business leadership experience to the role, and his journey as an investor directly reflects the path to financial freedom championed by the BiggerPockets platform and community. A BiggerPockets member since 2017, Augustyn understands first-hand the value of the education, tools and network the platform provides to investors at every stage.

“I started my real estate journey back in 2010 using the exact house-hacking strategies and investing principles BiggerPockets teaches,” said Augustyn. “At the time, I didn’t know the platform existed, but I wish I had. Like a lot of BiggerPockets members, I was working a demanding full-time job in finance, renovating properties during nights and weekends and making rookie mistakes. In 2017, I discovered an entire community built around helping people like me avoid those early mistakes. My priority as CEO is providing the next generation of investors with new tools and opportunities to help them scale faster, avoid rookie pitfalls, build wealth and transform communities across the country.”

In addition to his success in real estate investing, Augustyn has led operations and growth initiatives across global financial services, real estate and entrepreneurial ventures. Including senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, COO of Revantage, Blackstone’s real estate corporate service, and founding August Hill – but it is his lived, do-it-yourself investing experience that truly drives his vision for the future of BiggerPockets.

“As an active member of the BiggerPockets community for nearly a decade, I’m eager to innovate and improve our platform,” said Augustyn. “Our members want modern tools, better networking capabilities and actionable ways to find deals. Going forward, expect to see major improvements to the platform designed to help people learn faster, build more meaningful relationships and create the future of estate investing together.”

Under Augustyn’s leadership, over the next few months BiggerPockets plans to kick off several forward-facing initiatives designed to drive massive value to its more than 3 million members, including:

Transforming the legacy forum experience into a cutting-edge digital hub that helps members seamlessly connect across the country.

Expanding the BiggerPockets Pro Perks program to provide members with more essential discounts and education from lenders, insurance companies, property management platforms and other key industry service providers.

Launching additional podcast offerings and educational content series designed to support, empower and educate realtors and other key players in the REI space.

Introducing new capabilities to help mom-and-pop investors identify and secure lucrative, off-market deal opportunities.

Guided by direct feedback from members, BiggerPockets is actively reimagining how real estate investors connect, learn and grow together online — and in person. Attendees at BiggerPockets’ annual BPCon , which takes place October 2-4 in Orlando, Florida, can expect an exclusive preview of the company’s evolved digital ecosystem, with a series of platform updates and announcements slated to follow.

“Eric brings an elite combination of operational leadership and successful investing experience, which naturally aligns with the BiggerPockets mission,” said Scott Trench, BiggerPockets Money Podcast Co-Host and former CEO at BiggerPockets. “At the end of the day, the best person to lead an investor-first company is an investor like Eric, who fundamentally understands the day-to-day realities individual investors face because he has lived them, in his case at truly impressive scale. I am incredibly excited to back his expansive vision for the future of our platform.”

Augustyn holds a mechanical engineering degree from Bucknell University and completed Wharton’s Global Strategic Leadership Program for Executives. He currently serves on DePaul University’s Real Estate Center Executive Advisory Board and has held multiple leadership and philanthropic roles throughout his career.

About BiggerPockets

BiggerPockets is at the forefront of democratizing access to consumer real estate investing education and tools to support investors in achieving their financial goals. Founded in 2004, the platform is a complete, essential resource to a vibrant community of more than 3 million real estate investors, helping them to identify opportunities, find partners, secure deals, and make informed investment decisions. With over 150 million podcast downloads, 3 million books sold, and more than 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, BiggerPockets is dedicated to serving real estate investors throughout their journey, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge is shared, and value creation is maximized.

Media contact

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eda7aadf-bf5c-4837-b682-5e6794f068e8