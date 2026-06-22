Evolve Royalties Announces DTC Eligibility

(All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Royalties Ltd. (“Evolve” or the “Company”) (CSE: EVR; OTCQX: EVRYF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). DTC eligibility follows the commencement of trading of Evolve’s common shares on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the symbol “EVRYF” and is intended to broaden the Company’s access to United States investors by simplifying the trading, clearing and settlement of its common shares.

DTC ELIGIBILITY

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (“DTCC”), which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States and provides post-trade clearing, settlement, custody and information services for the global financial markets. With DTC eligibility, Evolve’s common shares may be electronically cleared and settled by participating broker-dealers in the United States, which is expected to simplify the trading process and enhance liquidity by streamlining settlement and improving overall market accessibility for United States investors.

Evolve’s common shares continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “EVR” and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “EVRYF”. DTC eligibility does not affect the trading of Evolve’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Joseph de la Plante, President & CEO of Evolve, commented: "DTC eligibility is an important milestone in building Evolve’s presence in the United States capital markets. Following our listing on the OTCQX, it removes friction for United States investors who want to own our shares, making it easier and faster to clear and settle trades through their existing brokerage accounts. As we grow our portfolio of cash-flowing royalties, broadening and deepening our access to United States investors is a priority, and this is a meaningful step in that direction."

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Evolve, please visit www.evolveroyalties.com or contact us:

Joseph de la Plante, President & CEO

jdelaplante@evolveroyalties.com

+1 514 546 1070

ABOUT EVOLVE

Evolve Royalties Ltd. is a royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring high-quality royalties in base and critical metals that support electrification and the global energy transition. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of long-life cash-flowing royalties while maintaining exposure to long-term commodity upside. The Company’s common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “EVR” and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “EVRYF”. For more information please visit: www.evolveroyalties.com or the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Evolve Royalties Ltd.

550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 0A3

www.evolveroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits of DTC eligibility, including the simplification of the trading, clearing and settlement of the Company’s common shares for United States investors, enhanced liquidity, streamlined settlement and improved market accessibility; the Company’s ability to broaden and deepen its access to United States investors; the continued trading of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market; and the growth of the Company’s portfolio of cash-flowing royalties, as well as other statements with respect to future events or future performance. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Evolve expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Certain forward-looking statements may also constitute “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, including financial outlook, are based on Evolve’s assumptions and information available as of the date of this news release. Although Evolve believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the level of interest in, and trading activity of, the Company’s common shares among United States investors; the continued availability of electronic clearing and settlement of the Company’s common shares through the Depository Trust Company; stock market volatility and fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; regulatory restrictions; access to capital; and other related risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as other materials available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made only as of the date hereof. Evolve expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or financial outlook or the assumptions or factors underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and financial outlook.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.