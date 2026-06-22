Early Warning Press Release

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Raymond Van Empel (“Van Empel”) regarding the acquisition and disposition of securities of Lighthouse Gold Inc. (formerly Alerio Gold Corp.) (the “Issuer”).

Between January 29, 2026 and June 19, 2026, Van Empel sold (the “Sales”) an aggregate of 11,978,500 common shares (“Shares”) of the Issuer at prices of between $0.10 and $0.21 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Prior to the Sales, Van Empel and Pioneer Garage Limited (“Pioneer Garage”), a company controlled by Van Empel, together beneficially owned and controlled (i) 28,637,000 Shares, representing 18.0% of the 158,980,827 then outstanding Shares of the Issuer, (ii) 7,375,000 Share purchase warrants and (iii) 150 unsecured convertible notes (the “Notes”), each Note bearing 5% interest and convertible, at the option of the holder, into units (“Note Units”) of the Company at a deemed price of $0.02 per Note Unit, with each Note Unit to be composed of one (1) Share and one-half of one (1/2) Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.05 per Share for a period of two (2) years from issuance. Assuming conversion of all warrants held by Van Empel, all Notes held by Van Empel and all warrants underlying such Notes, Van Empel and Pioneer Garage would have beneficially owned and controlled 47,262,000 Shares, representing 26.6% of the 177,605,827 then outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Following completion of the Sales, Van Empel now beneficially owns and controls 16,658,500 Shares and 7,375,000 Share purchase warrants and 150 Notes, representing approximately 10.3% of the 161,505,827 now outstanding issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 19.6% of the 180,130,827 now outstanding issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of all warrants held by Van Empel, all Notes held by Van Empel and all warrants underlying such Notes).

The purpose of the Sales was to sell securities for cash.

A copy of the early warning report is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

The name and address of the “Acquiror” filing the report is:

Raymond Van Empel

Vancouver, BC

(604) 826-6201

