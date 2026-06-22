Upexi, Inc. Announces Pricing of ~$19.5 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (“Upexi” or the “Company”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an existing accredited investor for the purchase and sale of 12,242,300 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a price of approximately $1.60 per share in the form of the reduction of existing debt in the approximate amount of $19.5 million, before deducting legal and other offering fees. There was no placement agent used in connection with the offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities offered in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana, the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain, Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds roughly 2.4 million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

Follow Upexi on X - https://x.com/upexitreasury

Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - https://x.com/upexiallan

Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - https://x.com/thetinyant

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

(203) 442-5391

brian.rudick@upexi.com