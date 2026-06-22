Edmonton father of two wins $1 million after moving savings to Servus

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a decision to grow his family's savings has turned into a life-changing moment for Albertan Ibukun Sobukunola, winner of the $1-million 2026 Servus Big Share® Contest grand prize.

Sobukunola, an Edmonton-based engineer and father of two, will see $1 million deposited into his account today as part of the Servus Big Share® Contest. Now in its eighth year, the contest encourages Servus Credit Union's 600,000 members across the province to build healthy financial habits by saving money. Between January 1 and April 30, 2026, Servus members received entries into the $1 million draw for every $500 of growth in their savings and investment balances, resulting in a collective savings of more than $487 million.

A Servus member since 2017, Sobukunola chose to move additional savings from another financial institution to the credit union during the contest period, earning entries into the draw that ultimately led to his $1 million win.

"Some would call it luck. We call it God's grace. It feels like heaven smiled down on us," said Sobukunola.

For him and his family, the win represents an opportunity to dream bigger and approach the future with greater confidence.

"That amount of money puts your mind at rest. With this type of win, you're genuinely able to pursue what you love and what truly matters without constantly thinking about the financial side," he added. "This win brings freedom and opens up opportunities to plan without stress."

Sobukunola and his family moved to Canada from Nigeria in 2016 and have since built their lives in Edmonton. He and his wife, Yetunde, plan to use the prize to strengthen their family's future while also fulfilling a long-held dream of taking a family trip to Japan.

He credits his decision to move his savings to Servus to the relationship he built with his Servus financial advisor.

"The service felt very personal," said Sobukunola. "Our advisor went above and beyond to help us find the best options for our family and always put our interests first. With someone like that on our side, we already felt like winners. The rates were better than the competition, but it was really the personalized service that made the difference."

Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union said, "The Servus Big Share® is about more than a prize. It's about encouraging Albertans to build healthy savings habits and helping them achieve their financial goals. Ibukun's story is a powerful reminder that one decision can have an extraordinary impact. Behind every account is a person, and behind every financial milestone is a trusted relationship. We're thrilled to celebrate this special moment with him and his family."

Servus Big Share® is part of Servus's overall Profit Share® program, through which Servus helps members build financial wellness and share in the credit union's success. Servus returned more than $83 million to members through its Profit Share® program in 2025—the largest annual profit-sharing payout of any Canadian credit union that year. Since launching Profit Share® in 2009, Servus has returned more than $943 million to members through cash rewards and dividends.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union provides a full line of secure financial services to more than 600,000 Albertans. Unlike the banks, Servus pays its members for their loyalty through Profit Share® Rewards cash which returns millions of dollars of profits directly to members annually.

As Alberta's largest credit union, with branches in more than 80 communities and 24/7 online, mobile and telephone support services, as well as access to thousands of no-fee ATMs, Servus makes banking secure and easy. Having served Albertans for nearly 100 years, with an emphasis on providing friendly service and personalized advice, Servus helps its members feel good about their money.

For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

Media contact:

media@servus.ca

825.402.0740