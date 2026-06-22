Xeriant Sets Up Next Production Run of NEXBOARD™ Following Class A Fire Rating and NFPA 286 Fire Testing Certification

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced an upcoming production run of its patented NEXBOARD™ eco-friendly composite building panels which are marketed under the DUREVER™ line of next-generation building materials. This production campaign follows the Company’s successful third-party fire testing and certification and is intended to fulfill sample requests from multiple leading homebuilders and commercial construction firms.

Xeriant recently announced that NEXBOARD achieved a Class A rating under ASTM E84 for flame spread and smoke development, and NFPA 286 certification following the successful passing of the rigorous corner room burn test. These fire safety designations represent major milestones and have generated increased interest from prospective customers seeking high-performance, sustainable alternatives to traditional wallboard products.

The current production run will provide NEXBOARD panels for delivery to homebuilders and commercial contractors who have requested samples for evaluation, internal testing, and demonstration purposes. Several of these organizations have been engaged with Xeriant over the past several years and are now positioned to enter into more advanced discussions on placing orders.

“This production run marks an important step in our commercialization efforts,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “The strong interest we are seeing from leading builders, contractors and potential strategic partners, combined with our recent successful third-party fire testing certification results, is expected to generate significant demand for NEXBOARD. We look forward to providing these samples so decision-makers can thoroughly evaluate the product for their upcoming projects.”

NEXBOARD is a composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and Xeriant’s proprietary fire-retardant technology. It is engineered as a highly durable replacement for drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board, delivering superior fire resistance, moisture protection, and environmental benefits.

NEXPATCH™, Xeriant’s professional-grade finishing and repair compound, which delivers exceptional fire and water resistance, is also under the DUREVER line.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board, and other traditional construction materials. NEXPATCH™ is the companion joint compound for NEXBOARD, a fire and water resistant patching material used for seams and repairs.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com .

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the company’s ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.