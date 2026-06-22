Defence Construction Canada to hold 2026 Annual Public Meeting

 | Source: Defence Construction Canada Defence Construction Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defence Construction Canada (DCC) will hold its 2026 Annual Public Meeting. The meeting will give stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the Corporation’s performance and achievements.

Moreen Miller, Chair of the DCC Board of Directors, Derrick Cheung, President and CEO, and Marie‑Josée Lacombe, Vice President, Finance and Human Resources, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the meeting.

For members of the public who wish to view the webcast, a link will be available on DCC’s website the day of the event. Any questions may be emailed to APM-APA@dcc-cdc.gc.ca.

A copy of DCC’s most recent annual report is available on DCC’s website.

About Defence Construction Canada
Defence Construction Canada is a federal Crown corporation that provides timely, effective and efficient procurement, project delivery and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental assets required for the defence of Canada.                                       
                                                        

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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