Appointment of new Supervisory Board member

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Eesti Energia AS, held on 22 June 2026, elected Mr Tarmo Porgand as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of three years, effective from 1 August 2026.

Mr Porgand currently serves as the Deputy Head of the State Assets Department at the Ministry of Finance. He will succeed Mr Kaur Kajak, whose term as a member of the Supervisory Board will expire on 1 August 2026.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com