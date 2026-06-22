CaoCao Announces Full-Scale AI Transformation, Unveils RoboX Strategy to Build a Globally Leading Physical AI Mobility Technology Platform

HangZhou, China, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 18, CaoCao Inc. (“CaoCao” or the “Company”) announced the official launch of its full-scale AI transformation at the 2026 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) and unveiled its new RoboX strategy. The Company aims to build a globally leading physical AI mobility technology platform and an intelligent mobility network spanning diverse applications, including Robotaxi and Robovan. By 2030, CaoCao plans to deploy a total of 100,000 Robotaxis and 100,000 Robovans.

As AI technology rapidly reshapes industry boundaries, AI is evolving from an information tool into an agent capable of executing tasks. AI agents will increasingly understand user needs, make decisions and orchestrate fulfillment. However, whether for passenger mobility, goods delivery or service fulfillment, execution ultimately depends on real-world mobility capabilities. Building an execution network that connects digital intelligence with the physical world is therefore becoming a key topic in the AI era.

In response to this trend, the Company officially launched its RoboX strategy. As Geely Holding Group’s primary commercialization platform for RoboX, CaoCao will comprehensively advance its RoboX business around three core pillars—intelligent driving technologies, intelligent purpose-built vehicles and intelligent operations—and develop an intelligent mobility network covering Robotaxi, Robovan, Robobus, Robotruck and other applications.





In the area of intelligent purpose-built vehicles, the Company will leverage the industrial ecosystem advantages of Geely Holding Group to jointly develop intelligent mobility products tailored to different scenarios. In intelligent driving technologies, the Company will focus on Level 4 autonomous driving and continue to improve safety, operational efficiency and cost competitiveness across passenger and freight transportation scenarios. In intelligent operations, the Company will develop infrastructure including an intelligent hybrid dispatching system, an AI Super Brain for Operations and Green Intelligent Mobility Hubs, enabling the efficient coordination of mobility resources and large-scale operations.

To advance its full-scale AI transformation, the Company has sharpened its strategic focus in the first half of this year, continued to optimize its business structure and proactively scaled back non-core businesses. CaoCao is reconfiguring its organizational structure around AI and increasing investment in talent and resources in areas including autonomous driving, AI operations systems and intelligent mobility networks. The Company will embed AI capabilities throughout product R&D, operations management and its business systems, accelerating its transformation into an AI-native company. CaoCao’s ride-hailing business has maintained steady growth, while its operational efficiency and profitability have continued to improve, providing a solid foundation for its AI transformation and RoboX strategy.

Shawn Gong, CEO of CaoCao, said: “AI is moving from the digital world into the physical world. Transportation services such as passenger mobility and freight transport will evolve into essential infrastructure for the AI era, and CaoCao is accelerating its full-scale AI transformation to embrace this trend. At the heart of the RoboX strategy is an integrated capability system comprising intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies and intelligent operations. By turning vehicles into execution terminals for AI agents, we aim to build a physical AI execution network connecting digital intelligence with the physical world, enabling AI to truly serve real-world needs.”

CaoCao has developed scalable and systematic capabilities in fleet dispatching, asset management, user services and compliance operations, and has built CaoCao Robo OS for the era of intelligent mobility. Serving as the core operations system, Robo OS will provide an end-to-end solution spanning demand understanding, supply-demand matching and service fulfillment. It will support AI agent integration and coordination, enabling efficient connections between AI agents and intelligent mobility resources.





As a key target for the next phase of the RoboX strategy, the Company announced its “Dual-100,000 Plan”: by 2030, CaoCao plans to deploy a total of 100,000 Robotaxis and 100,000 Robovans, accelerating the transition of autonomous driving from demonstration operations to large-scale commercial deployment.

To support the large-scale implementation of the RoboX strategy, CaoCao announced at the event that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Farizon Auto. The two parties will deepen collaboration across the new energy commercial vehicle ecosystem and jointly advance the large-scale application of Robovan models such as the Shentong T6.

On the same day, CaoCao also formally signed a framework cooperation agreement with Douyin Group. The two parties will cooperate in areas including the integration of AI-powered mobility services and in-vehicle music content recommendations. They will also continue to explore deeper cooperation in additional areas in line with technological developments, market demand and user feedback.

In addition, CaoCao announced the launch of its Robotaxi business in Hong Kong, positioning Hong Kong as the first stop in the international rollout of its RoboX strategy. Leveraging Hong Kong’s international urban environment and strengths in openness and innovation, the Company will explore globally applicable autonomous driving operating models and gain experience for the overseas expansion of its RoboX strategy.