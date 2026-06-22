Patriot Bank Expands into Palm Beach and the South Florida Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Bank, N.A. (“Patriot Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK), today announced its expansion into the South Florida market. Jamie Bruneau will lead Patriot’s Flagship Palm Beach location which is expected to open by year end.

Mr. Bruneau, Executive Vice President and Florida Market President, said, “The Palm Beach office – located in one of the nation’s most dynamic and affluent markets – will serve as Patriot Bank’s flagship location in South Florida. We are excited to provide our high-net-worth clients and their fiduciaries the white glove service they expect and the tailored lending solutions they need.”

Patriot Bank’s expansion into Palm Beach represents a significant step forward enabling Patriot to serve its clients where they are, including New York, Greenwich, Beverly Hills and Palm Beach. Palm Beach is home to a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, aligning closely with Patriot’s relationship-focused approach to banking and personalized client service.

Mr. Bruneau has over 10 years of experience serving the Palm Beach market at First Republic Bank and Safra National Bank and will be joined by James Ford who also served as a Relationship Manager for First Republic Bank.

The Palm Beach office will serve family offices, business owners, entrepreneurs, and their advisors through personalized banking, tailored lending solutions, and responsive local decision-making. The expansion underscores Patriot’s commitment to delivering a relationship-driven banking experience in markets where sophisticated clients value exceptional service and direct access to decision makers.

“Palm Beach is one of the most dynamic markets in the country for high-net-worth banking. Patriot is excited to partner with Jamie and James to deliver the best of Patriot Bank to South Florida’s most affluent families and the fiduciaries who serve them,” said Steven Sugarman, President and CEO of Patriot Bank.

About the Team

Jamie Bruneau, Executive Vice President, Florida Market President

Jamie Bruneau joins Patriot Bank as its Market President for Florida, bringing over 23 years of experience in ultra-high-net-worth banking and lending. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director at Safra National Bank of New York and previously spent nearly eight years as a Managing Director at First Republic Bank, where he specialized in serving HNW/UHNW families, institutions, and their advisors across the Boston and Palm Beach markets. His background reflects deep experience delivering relationship-driven private banking, customized lending solutions, and concierge-level service to sophisticated clients.

“I am excited to introduce Patriot Bank’s relationship-focused approach to the Palm Beach market. We look forward to becoming an active member of the business community, building long-term client relationships, and helping local businesses and families achieve their financial goals. Our team is committed to providing responsive decision-making, personalized service, and access to the resources clients need to succeed.”

James Ford, Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

James Ford joins Patriot Bank as a Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager. Bringing 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, James previously served as a Managing Director at First Republic Bank. He delivers holistic financial solutions, comprehensive guidance, and a broad range of treasury products and services to fit the complex needs of clients with significant assets. James specializes in Law Firm, Private Equity, Non-Profit, Family Office, Hedge Fund, and Private School banking.

"It is a privilege to join Patriot Bank and Mr. Bruneau to lead Patriot’s expansion into Palm Beach and the South Florida market. I look forward to sharing my experience to help Patriot Bank deepen existing relationships and build new relationships in the Palm Beach community."

About Patriot Bank, N.A.

Patriot Bank is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and insured by the FDIC with $1.2 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Patriot Bank operates branches across Connecticut and New York, providing commercial banking, private banking, treasury management, and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals across the country.

For more information about Patriot Bank, please visit www.bankpatriot.com

About Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) is a Federal Reserve-regulated bank holding company and the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about Patriot National Bancorp, please visit www.bankpatriot.com and our dedicated Investor Site.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Hoekman

Patriot Bank, N.A.

Email: khoekman@bankpatriot.com

Phone: (203) 252-5912