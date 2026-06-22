NeoVolta Confirms FEOC Compliance at Georgia Manufacturing Facility; Commissioning on Track for End of August

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that it has received a FEOC (Foreign Entity of Concern) compliance opinion from a nationally recognized law firm confirming that its Pendergrass, Georgia battery manufacturing facility is structured to meet applicable FEOC eligibility requirements. The Company also confirmed that Site Acceptance Testing ("SAT") is targeted for completion by the end of August 2026, with production ramp on track to begin in Q3 of calendar year 2026.

The FEOC compliance opinion supports the facility's potential eligibility for applicable IRS advanced manufacturing and investment tax credits, including potential domestic content bonus treatment. FEOC compliance has become an increasingly decisive factor in utility-scale procurement decisions, as project developers and financing partners require verified supply chain compliance as a condition of bankable offtake and project financing.

"Receiving a FEOC compliance opinion from a top-tier law firm is a landmark milestone for NeoVolta and for NeoVolta Power," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "This opinion formally validates that our Pendergrass facility meets the compliance standard the utility-scale market demands and removes a key diligence hurdle for customers currently evaluating NeoVolta Power for initial procurement opportunities. Ultimately it positions us to compete for the most high-value projects in the U.S. energy storage market. With SAT targeted for completion by end of August and production ramp on schedule for Q3, we are executing on every front."

Investors can follow real-time factory progress updates on NeoVolta's LinkedIn page: Link

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the FEOC compliance opinion and the conclusions expressed therein, the structuring of the Pendergrass, Georgia facility to meet applicable FEOC eligibility requirements, the facility's eligibility for IRS tax credits, manufacturing capacity, production timelines, the targeted completion of Site Acceptance Testing by the end of August 2026, the production ramp expected to begin in Q3 of calendar year 2026, and future operations generally. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

ir@neovolta.com

NEOV Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464