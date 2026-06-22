Fengate’s 2025 Sustainability Report highlights responsible investment across housing, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and energy transition in North America

Toronto, ON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing how the firm continues to integrate responsible investment across its infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies in Canada and the United States.

Fengate continues to invest in critical assets addressing needs in housing, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and energy transition, while evolving its approach to climate resilience, sustainable design, governance, and transparency in reporting.

“Responsible investing remains central to Fengate’s strategy and to the way we create long-term value,” said Lou Serafini, President and CEO, Fengate. “Our 2025 Sustainability Report demonstrates the progress we are making across essential sectors while reinforcing our focus on resilience, disciplined capital stewardship and meaningful outcomes for the communities where we invest.”

Report highlights:

Advancing housing supply: LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada ("LPFCEC") and Fengate broke ground on five residential real estate projects, including The Dennis in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood. The transit-oriented community will deliver more than 448 rental homes, including 89 affordable homes and six rental replacement units, and is among the first projects to advance under the City of Toronto’s Purpose-Built Rental Housing Incentives stream.

LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada ("LPFCEC") and Fengate broke ground on five residential real estate projects, including The Dennis in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood. The transit-oriented community will deliver more than 448 rental homes, including 89 affordable homes and six rental replacement units, and is among the first projects to advance under the City of Toronto’s Purpose-Built Rental Housing Incentives stream. Supporting Canada’s largest hospital project: Fengate is participating in the Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children, the largest hospital project in Canada’s history. The new 2.8 million square foot facility is expected to deliver more than 950 patient beds and create more than 2,800 permanent healthcare jobs.

Fengate is participating in the Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children, the largest hospital project in Canada’s history. The new 2.8 million square foot facility is expected to deliver more than 950 patient beds and create more than 2,800 permanent healthcare jobs. Strengthening responsible labour impact: Fengate projects accounted for more than 2.7M union construction hours and more than 3.5M union operating and maintenance hours across North America.

Fengate projects accounted for more than 2.7M union construction hours and more than 3.5M union operating and maintenance hours across North America. Expanding renewable energy capacity: Fengate’s energy transition assets generated more than 2.2M MWh of renewable energy, with 749+ MW of installed renewable capacity and 530K+ tCO2e in absolute avoided carbon emissions.

Fengate’s energy transition assets generated more than 2.2M MWh of renewable energy, with 749+ MW of installed renewable capacity and 530K+ tCO2e in absolute avoided carbon emissions. Optimizing production to reduce food waste: Fengate Private Equity portfolio company Sweets from the Earth, a family-run bakery using 100% vegan ingredients, saved 330+ kg of food waste through their Just the Ends program to maximize product use.

“This year’s report reflects continued progress in how we assess, manage and report on material sustainability-related issues across Fengate’s platform,” said Della Nice, Director of Responsible Investment, Fengate. “From climate risk and sustainable design to responsible labour and governance, our focus is on building a practical and credible approach that supports better decision-making, stronger resilience, and long-term value creation.”

Fengate’s responsible investment governance model includes oversight through its Responsible Investment Council, and emphasizes participation in key frameworks and benchmarks such as UNPRI, GRESB, TNFD Forum membership, ILPA, and SFDR-related disclosure practices where applicable.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager with more than $12 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies across North America. With offices and team members across Canada and the United States, Fengate leverages more than 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Learn more at www.fengate.com.