Ever.green Brings REI Co-op and Cutler Development Together to Support a New Solar Project in Marion County, South Carolina

WHITEVILLE, S.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever.green, a clean energy marketplace empowering businesses of all sizes to participate in the energy transition, today announced the completion of Pruger Solar, a 2 megawatt (MW) solar project in Marion County, South Carolina. Headwater Energy, a renewable energy company focused on utility-scale solar projects, is the owner, operator and developer of the project.

REI Co-op, the specialty outdoor retailer with multiple locations across the Carolinas, purchased the majority of the project's High-Impact RECs. A global financial technology company, and Cutler Development, an Iowa-based commercial real estate developer focused on sustainable buildings, also joined REI as buyers for the project. The three companies represent a range of industries and operational scales, demonstrating that long-term, High-Impact REC procurement is an accessible path for corporate buyers beyond hyperscalers and Fortune 50 companies with dedicated clean energy teams.

Without committed corporate buyers willing to sign long-term REC contracts, projects like Pruger can stall before completion, as power revenues alone are often not enough to secure financing. Ever.green's High-Impact REC contracts give developers the contracted revenue certainty lenders require, while giving buyers a direct and documented connection to new carbon-free electricity generation.

“We’re always looking for ways to support clean energy where we operate, and Ever.green helps make it possible for the co-op and companies of all sizes to bring new, affordable clean power to communities, said Jay Creech, manager of net zero at REI Co-op. “This work builds on the co-op’s long-standing commitment to renewable energy, including sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its operations and expanding access to locally generated clean power.”

Purchasing these High-Impact RECs allows the corporate buyers, including REI and Cutler Development, to help bring affordable carbon-free electricity directly to the local community. Marion County is a rural South Carolina community where nearly one in three residents lives below the poverty line. For the families who call it home, energy costs alone consume roughly 10 percent of their annual income. The Pruger solar system is estimated to avoid roughly 3,600 metric tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to taking approximately 834 cars off the road each year. By adding a new source of generation with no fuel cost, the project contributes to a more stable and predictable supply mix over time, helping reduce exposure to fuel price volatility.

Pruger is Ever.green's third solar project in the Carolinas in the last twelve months, adding to a growing portfolio of new clean energy generation in a region where communities carry some of the highest energy price burdens in the country. Each project was supported by bringing together corporate buyers to back projects that traditional procurement structures would have left behind.



About Ever.green

Ever.green is the trusted marketplace for buying and selling High-Impact RECs. Its mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to meaningfully participate in the energy transition. Companies like Stripe, Atlassian, Brooks Running and Watershed use Ever.green to meet their sustainability goals and invest in the energy transition. Ever.green offers streamlined diligence, transaction, and compliance services to reduce risks and maximize impact for all parties. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.ever.green.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op’s many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits. REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

About Cutler Development

Cutler Development is a commercial real estate developer based out of Des Moines, Iowa. Their mission is to develop projects that better neighborhoods, society and the environment. They specialize in urban infill, mixed-use, new construction and historic renovation projects that offer attainable housing for the local workforce. They have completed several mass timber projects, including two that are on track to be fully Zero Carbon Certified by Living Future, thanks in part to their partnership with Ever.green and the Pruger Solar project. For more information, visit www.cutlerdevelopment.com

Media Contact

ever.green@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/814eecc9-d553-4f24-8763-010b7220732e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e3d4ca9-41d5-4c81-a077-a9953e1c2d92







