SPARC AI Registered as AUKUS Authorised User, Opening Pathway to US and UK Defence Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) ("SPARC AI" or the "Company"), today announced it has been registered by the Australian Government as an authorized user under the AUKUS licence-free environment, a designation that lets the company move eligible defence technology to US and UK partners without a separate export permit.

Established under the Defence Trade Controls Amendment Act 2024, the licence-free environment removes permit requirements for most controlled goods, technology and services traded between authorized users in the three nations.

The designation is most consequential for SPARC AI's work with US-built drone platforms. It gives the company a direct, permit-free route to embed its GPS-denied geolocation and target-acquisition software into the systems of approved US drone manufacturers and integrators collapsing a process that previously ran on a permit-by-permit basis into one that can move at the pace of commercial development.

"Registration as an AUKUS authorized user is a significant commercial and strategic milestone," said Anoosh Manzoori, CEO of SPARC AI. "It lets us supply eligible controlled technology to authorized partners across the alliance without a standalone export permit, and it positions Overwatch inside the platforms our partners are already fielding."

Use of the licence-free environment remains subject to eligibility, pre-notification and record-keeping obligations administered through Australia's Defence Export Controls regime.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI develops software that delivers precision target acquisition and navigation for defence drones and autonomous systems operating in GPS-denied environments. Software-only and hardware-agnostic, its passive with no radar, lidar, or emissions that can be detected or jammed. SPARC AI's flagship platform, Overwatch, provides detection, tracking, and multi-drone coordination across the connected fleet, giving operators and commanders decisive situational awareness on the modern battlefield.

For further information contact:

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: investors@sparcai.net

Web: www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis.

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