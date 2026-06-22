AIM ImmunoTech to Present in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series

OCALA, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present in the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series being held virtually June 24-25, 2026.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:40 – 3:00 PM ET

Presenter: Thomas Equels, AIM ImmunoTech’s Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 16 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 27 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.