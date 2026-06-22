Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Secures over $4M in New BioMed Orders Across Diversified Life Sciences Platforms

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of mission-critical technologies for vibrant end-markets - defense tech, space tech, and biomed tech today announced it received nearly $4 million in U.S. life sciences purchase orders.

As the quality of healthcare in the U.S. advances, Syntec Optics is playing a pivotal role in providing the high-precision optical products required for existing and next-generation technologies.

Building on the previously announced $4.6 million in orders for laser blood analysis optics used in nearly every leading clinic and hospital, these additional contracts for a diverse set of other products further cement Syntec Optics’ contribution to critical life sciences infrastructure. Our manufacturing technology powers an extensive array of life-science applications, spanning surgical robotics, DNA sequencing, biomedical visualization, and specialized tools for ophthalmology and veterinary care.

"Securing over $4 million in orders underscores the trust our integrators and partners place in Syntec Optics to deliver on the most rigorous standards in biomedical technology," said Matt Carey, VP of Business Development at Syntec Optics. "From high-precision DNA sequencing to complex surgical robotics, our commitment is to provide the critical optical solutions that empower the next generation of patient care."

“Syntec Optics has achieved a unique advantage by mastering an incredibly diverse set of optical manufacturing technologies—a fusion cultivated over two decades, long before the industry recognized their synergy. Today, these capabilities operate in perfect unison. Our expertise in optomechanics drives our advancements in DNA sequencing and ophthalmic motion control; our precision-molded optics power clinical examination and surgical robotics; and our electro-optics capability enables highly accurate tissue visualization,” Carey added.

Syntec Optics is increasingly defining the standard for precision in life sciences," said Dean Rudy, CFO. "Beyond our established footprint and pioneering contributions in space tech and defense tech, we are applying our advanced manufacturing technologies and recent operational excellence initiatives, delivering on pace to complete these 2026 orders for long-life-cycle products, supporting the precision backbone for the future of world-leading U.S. patient care."

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities across various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, AI data-center power, and reconnaissance, multi-spectral optics for deep tech, as well as display and sensing for Artificial Intelligence-driven AR/VR systems. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services accounts for over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)