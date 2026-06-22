Raddish Kids Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes Earn 2026 National Parenting Product Awards Win

Key facts of this press release:

Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for families and kids, became a winner in the National Parenting Product Awards in June 2026

The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) guides parents in purchasing the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cuisine) and baking subscriptions

NEW YORK CITY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, is honored as a 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) winner for its cooking (including global cuisine) and baking subscription boxes, recognizing their role in helping children build confidence, practice real-life cooking skills and bring families together through meaningful, hands-on kitchen experiences.

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes (spanning cooking and baking) help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

Families maintain flexibility by sourcing their own ingredients and cooking on their own schedule, with recipe adaptations available for dietary needs. Each subscription includes Raddish Plus, a digital cooking companion with more than 400 recipes, guides, and activities that extend the experience beyond the box.

“Being named a National Parenting Product Awards winner is especially meaningful because NAPPA evaluates products through the lens of real family experiences,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “At Raddish Kids, we believe cooking and baking give children powerful ways to build confidence, independence and lifelong skills while creating moments of connection around the table. This recognition reinforces what families tell us every day: kids are capable of so much when they are invited into the kitchen.”

For more than 36 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) has guided parents in purchasing the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music and other family must-haves to be award winners.

“Raddish Kids stood out for its thoughtful combination of hands-on learning, family engagement and real-world skill development,” said Elena Epstein, Director of the National Parenting Product Awards. “The kits make the kitchen accessible and exciting for children while encouraging creativity, independence and meaningful family time, which makes Raddish Kids a strong fit for NAPPA recognition.”

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for the whole family, including the following available for subscribers this month:

Cooking (Edible Engineering): Celebrate STEAM learning by designing, building and cooking like an engineer. Make lattice pie, fold taco triangles and layer salad inside a jar ( jar -chitecture).

Celebrate STEAM learning by designing, building and cooking like an engineer. Make lattice pie, fold taco triangles and layer salad inside a jar ( -chitecture). Baking (Citrus Celebration): Make handheld tarts full of tropical flavor and create a citrus bundt cake drizzled with sweet glaze before sprinkling edible glitter.

Make handheld tarts full of tropical flavor and create a citrus bundt cake drizzled with sweet glaze before sprinkling edible glitter. Global Cuisine (Bites from Brazil): Bring Brazilian flavor into the kitchen. Make cheese rolls, steak skewers inspired by Brazilian barbeque and shape chocolate bonbons.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

What are the National Parenting Product Awards?

The National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) ensures parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families

NAPPA’s team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music and other family must-haves to be award winners

Raddish Kids is recognized as a 2026 National Parenting Product Awards winner for its cooking (including global cuisine) and baking subscription boxes



What did the National Parenting Product Awards evaluation team say about Raddish Kids during first-hand product testing?

The packaging had my 4-year-old daughter immediately begging to open the box. She was so excited to learn about the recipes, ingredients, and to hold the tools that came in each set. The presentation made it feel like an adventure from the get-go.

The recipe cards are sturdy and have beautiful illustrations, and easy to follow instructions that are good for young children.

I love the hands-on cooking and family connection it promotes. All the kits gave my daughter the chance to learn about different ingredients, traditions, and flavors in a fun and approachable way.

I appreciated how kid-friendly the instructions were while still introducing real cooking techniques and cultural learning opportunities.

Never too young to have your kids get excited to start helping out in the kitchen!

These kits are really fun. They do a great job of making things approachable and combining recipes and hands on cultural exploration that keeps kids engaged.

My daughter has been really interested in helping out in the kitchen lately, so these are perfect.

They each come with some kind of keepsake item. We received a ladle, and pasta server, and some cookie cutters. They are in bright colors which are fun and pretty.

Each box also comes with a collectible patch. I don’t know what it is about patches, but kids love collecting them, so this is a great idea. Each box comes with three themed recipes. We received a box with recipes representing Ireland, another for Australia, and a third that is based on bold flavors. There is a summary card that summarizes the culinary skills that kids will learn with these recipes, the recipes, a description of the collectibles, and games/activities. Each recipe has a detailed card with photos of the ingredients and illustrated explanations of the various steps.

The activity cards teach us a little bit about the country or theme. Overall, these are wonderfully wholesome and engaging activities.

My daughter has a growing interest in cooking, so I love that these blend the cooking with some learning.

I love baking and cooking and I can see that it really appeals to older kids and tweens. This box facilitates the process by outlining everything needed and exactly how to do it. It facilitates independence in the kitchen and a yummy end result.

As a parent, having a kit like this makes letting my kids into the kitchen feel less overwhelming. It inspired my daughter to try something new. Cooking and baking are lifelong hobbies and I love exposing my kids to it now.

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?

Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About National Parenting Product Awards

Integrity and honesty are at the core of NAPPA Awards' mission. For over 36 years, the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA Awards) has been ensuring that parents purchase the highest quality products that help them connect and enjoy time with their families. NAPPA Award's team of evaluators, along with parent and child testers, select the best baby gear, toys, apps, games, books, music and other family must-haves to be award winners through year-round product testing. For more information, visit nappaawards.com.