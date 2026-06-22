Parexel Launches Parexel Biotech Incubator to Connect Early-Stage Innovation with Clinical Development Expertise

Initiative creates new resource to support and accelerate early-stage therapeutics companies

Parexel forms inaugural partnership with Durham-based Cape Fear BioCapital to connect incubator to a seed-stage venture partner







RALEIGH, N.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced the launch of the Parexel Biotech Incubator, a new initiative anchored at the company’s North Hills Innovation District global headquarters in Raleigh that connects early-stage therapeutics companies with the clinical and regulatory expertise they need to advance their programs. The incubator launches alongside an inaugural partnership with Cape Fear BioCapital, a Durham-based seed-stage venture capital firm, and builds on Parexel’s growing commitment to supporting early-stage innovation in collaboration with the venture community.

The Parexel Biotech Incubator is designed to support emerging therapeutics companies at a stage when development strategy is still taking shape. Participating companies will have access to Parexel’s clinical and regulatory expertise — including guidance on development planning, regulatory strategy and clinical trial design — alongside shared physical space that puts them in direct proximity to Parexel’s Raleigh-based team and provides a collaborative home rather than resources and investment alone.

“Reaching innovators at the earliest stages of their development journey, before clinical programs are formally structured, is where we can have the greatest impact. That is exactly what this initiative is designed to do,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Parexel. “The incubator reflects the evolution of our support for the biotech community, connecting seed-stage investment to clinical development expertise at the stage when it matters most. It builds on our broader commitment to investing in early-stage innovation alongside leading venture firms, and our inaugural partnership with Cape Fear BioCapital deepens our roots in one of the most dynamic life sciences ecosystems in the country.”

The incubator builds on Parexel’s broader commitment to investing in and fostering early-stage innovation alongside leading venture capital firms. Parexel has established collaborative relationships with leading venture firms as part of its strategy to advance and accelerate the next generation of therapeutics companies.

The partnership with Cape Fear BioCapital is designed to address a gap that early-stage therapeutics companies frequently face, where seed-stage investment and clinical development expertise rarely come together at the right time. Cape Fear BioCapital focuses on advancing companies from early discovery through IND-readiness, and the alliance creates a direct connection between its portfolio companies and Parexel’s clinical and regulatory expertise at the stage when development decisions carry the most weight.

“The Parexel Biotech Incubator represents the next stage in Parexel Biotech’s evolution and extends our long-standing commitment to the biotech community,” said Jim Anthony, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Parexel Biotech. “By bringing our clinical and regulatory expertise to emerging innovators earlier in their development journeys, we can help companies make smarter development decisions, build stronger plans and position promising programs for lasting progress.”

North Carolina ranks seventh in the United States for life sciences employment, with more than 103,000 workers across nearly 6,700 establishments statewide. Anchored by Research Triangle Park, one of the world’s largest research parks, the state is also home to leading research institutions including Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and NC State University. Cape Fear BioCapital’s deep ties to all three institutions reinforce the regional research pipeline helping shape North Carolina’s next generation of therapeutics companies.

“North Carolina has the scientific substrate, talent, and entrepreneurial ambition to build on our strong base of therapeutics innovation," said Dave Ousterout, General Partner at Cape Fear BioCapital. "Working together with Parexel, we are dedicated to supporting emerging companies and connecting them with development expertise at a stage when strategic guidance can make a meaningful difference. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the support and capital available to innovators across the state."

Since establishing its Durham location in 2014, Parexel has continued to invest in North Carolina, expanding its presence in 2019 and opening its global headquarters in Raleigh’s North Hills Innovation District in 2025. Launched in 2019, Parexel Biotech is the company’s dedicated business unit serving emerging biopharmaceutical innovators and reflects Parexel’s continued focus on supporting biotech companies as they navigate key development milestones.

About the Parexel Biotech Incubator

The Parexel Biotech Incubator gives early-stage companies direct access to Parexel’s clinical and regulatory expertise, reflecting Parexel’s commitment to engaging biotech innovators earlier and building relationships that support future development needs. It is anchored at Parexel’s North Hills Innovation District global headquarters in Raleigh, supporting emerging therapeutics companies wherever they are based.

About Cape Fear BioCapital

Cape Fear BioCapital is a seed-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in and building early-stage therapeutics companies in North Carolina. Founded in 2024 by Ed Field, Jimmy Melton and Dave Ousterout, the firm works to advance portfolio companies from early discovery through IND-readiness, filling a critical gap in the state’s early-stage life sciences funding landscape. Cape Fear BioCapital is anchored by Moore Strategic Ventures and maintains deep ties to Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and NC State University. For more information, visit capefearbiocap.com.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for “Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research” and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

+1 (984) 218-5539

heather.zoumas-lubeski@parexel.com



Danaka Williams

+1 (984) 298-4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c7bd9e-241f-423a-acb1-4f44affe31da