Micron and Anthropic Announce Strategic Agreement to Scale Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic that spans memory and storage AI architecture design, supply and demand, enterprise adoption of Claude across Micron and a strategic investment in Anthropic’s Series H funding round. The agreement directly links the demands of frontier AI models to how infrastructure is designed, supplied, and deployed at scale.



“The AI revolution has permanently elevated the role of memory and storage solutions from the data center to the edge,” said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer, Micron. “Micron’s strategic collaboration with Anthropic brings together the industry-leading capabilities of both companies to innovate and scale next-generation AI infrastructure.”

"Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack right, and memory and storage are central to how efficiently we can train and serve Claude,” said Tom Brown, co-founder and chief compute officer, Anthropic. “Partnering with Micron means we collaborate closely on optimizing these systems for our workloads and secure the supply we need. As demand for Claude grows, this is how we scale our compute for the long term.”

AI Memory and Storage Infrastructure

Frontier AI models demand uncompromising performance from memory and storage infrastructure. At the center of the collaboration is focused work on memory and storage technologies to improve how AI systems are built and scaled. Micron’s portfolio of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM and SSDs underpins performance, power efficiency and total cost of ownership across AI training and inference.

Micron and Anthropic will analyze how memory and storage subsystems perform across various workloads and interact across the full infrastructure stack. This effort is expected to drive advances in memory and storage performance, energy efficiency and enhanced token economics in Anthropic’s AI infrastructure.

Supply Agreement

Building on the technical collaboration, Micron and Anthropic have entered into a memory and storage supply agreement spanning Micron's industry-leading data center portfolio. This positions Micron to support Anthropic’s multi-year growth trajectory as the frontier AI lab scales its compute strategy for the long term.

Claude Adoption at Micron

An early Adopter of AI, Micron has deployed Anthropic’s Claude models to accelerate coding and enable more advanced, agentic use cases across engineering, manufacturing and enterprise functions. Applied to some of its most complex and high-impact challenges, these models continue to deliver meaningful gains in productivity and innovation. As AI systems continue to advance in capability and autonomy, the company expects to unlock new ways to design, build and operate at scale.

Strategic Investment

In addition to the technology alignment and supply agreement, Micron has made a strategic investment in Anthropic’s Series H funding round, reflecting a shared focus on advancing the infrastructure required to support the next generation of AI.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

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