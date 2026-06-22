ASICID Launches Plug-and-Play Crypto Miners With Up to $25,590 Monthly Revenue

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASICID Inc., a manufacturer of next-generation cryptocurrency mining equipment, today announced the launch of its new IDMINER Series, a lineup of plug-and-play mining systems engineered to simplify cryptocurrency mining while delivering exceptional performance and energy efficiency.





The new product family includes the flagship IDMINER HomeRack, IDMINER 2, and IDMINER 1, offering mining solutions for everyone from first-time miners to large-scale operators.

Unlike conventional mining hardware that often requires complex setup and technical expertise, every ASICID miner arrives pre-configured and ready to operate. Users simply connect power, join a WiFi or Ethernet network, enter their preferred mining pool information—or select ASICID's proprietary zero-fee mining pool—and begin mining within minutes.

"Our mission is to remove the barriers that have traditionally made cryptocurrency mining difficult," said an ASICID spokesperson. "The IDMINER Series delivers enterprise-grade performance with a setup process simple enough for virtually anyone."

High Performance Meets Energy Efficiency

The new ASICID miners are designed to maximize mining output while maintaining remarkably low power consumption compared to many competing solutions available today.

IDMINER HomeRack

ASICID's flagship mining platform delivers:

Bitcoin Hashrate: 9,600 TH/s

Litecoin/Dogecoin Hashrate: 3,200 GH/s

Power Configuration: 4 × 1300W

Estimated Monthly Mining Revenue: Up to $25,590*

IDMINER 2

Built for miners seeking a balance between performance and efficiency:

Bitcoin Hashrate: 2,400 TH/s

Litecoin/Dogecoin Hashrate: 800 GH/s

Power Consumption: 1300W

Estimated Monthly Mining Revenue: Up to $6,390*

IDMINER 1

A compact and accessible solution for new and experienced miners:

Bitcoin Hashrate: 1,150 TH/s

Litecoin/Dogecoin Hashrate: 350 GH/s

Power Consumption: 700W

Estimated Monthly Mining Revenue: Up to $2,790*

Mining Without Complexity

The IDMINER Series was developed to eliminate the traditional frustrations associated with mining hardware deployment.

Key features include:

Fully pre-configured systems

Plug-and-play installation

WiFi and Ethernet connectivity

Support for major mining pools

ASICID Zero-Fee Mining Pool option

Energy-efficient operation

Advanced thermal management

Comprehensive hardware testing before shipment

Built by ASICID

ASICID designs, develops, manufactures, tests, and ships cryptocurrency mining equipment worldwide. The company oversees the complete production lifecycle, including research and development, hardware engineering, assembly, thermal testing, quality assurance, and international logistics.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with additional operations in the United States, ASICID serves customers ranging from individual enthusiasts and home miners to professional mining facilities and institutional operators.

As cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand globally, ASICID remains focused on delivering reliable, efficient, and user-friendly mining solutions that help customers maximize performance while reducing operational complexity.

For more information about ASICID and the IDMINER Series, visit www.asicid.com.

*Estimated revenue figures are based on current network conditions, cryptocurrency prices, and mining difficulty at the time of publication. Actual results may vary.