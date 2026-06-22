Local Artists Turn Serve's Delivery Robots into Public Art with the Launch of Moving Canvas

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, today launched Moving Canvas , a cultural program that hands its delivery robots to local artists as a public canvas. Five artists in four cities designed original work inspired by the places they live, and that art now rolls down the same sidewalks the artists call home. The first pieces debut this week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity before arriving on home-city streets.

Serve commissioned artists who live and work in the cities where its robots operate, asking each to create a custom design drawn from their own community. The robots carry the finished work as they make everyday deliveries, turning a familiar neighbor on the sidewalk into a piece of local art in motion. Every artist was paid for their work and is credited on the piece they created.

“Our robots already share the sidewalk with the people in these neighborhoods every day,” said Ali Kashani, CEO and Co-Founder of Serve. "Moving Canvas lets the artists who shape those neighborhoods shape what the robots look like, so every robot rolling by reflects the city it belongs to. We want our robots to show up as part of the community and become part of the places they serve.”

Serve funded the first round of artwork, with the long-term goal of helping more local artists get commissioned.

The inaugural Moving Canvas artists:

Atlanta: George F Baker III

Chicago: Emmy Star Brown and Kate Lewis

Los Angeles: Sküt

Miami: Nicole Holderbaum

The collection debuts at Cannes Lions, running June 22–26, with a home-city rollout to follow on the sidewalks of each artist's city.

To learn more about Moving Canvas and the artists behind it, visit www.serverobotics.com/moving-canvas.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000+ restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

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