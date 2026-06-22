Yes& Acquires Modo Modo, Expanding B2B Marketing and Atlanta Presence

ATLANTA, GA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes& has acquired Modo Modo, a B2B-focused agency recognized for its work across healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, energy and technology sectors.

The acquisition strengthens the capabilities of Yes& in B2B branding, strategic marketing, sales enablement and omnichannel media while deepening the agency’s presence in Atlanta, one of the country’s fastest-growing business and creative markets.

This latest move by Yes& marks the agency’s third strategic acquisition in the B2B space over the last 18 months, following the addition of Beacon Digital Marketing in 2025 and Symmetri Marketing Group in 2026, further strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing, digital experience and growth strategy capabilities for complex enterprise organizations.

Founded in 2007 by Moira Vetter, Modo Modo has spent nearly two decades building brands and growth strategies for complex businesses in highly technical and heavily regulated industries. The agency has earned more than 365 industry awards and was recently recognized as one of the 2025 WPO 50 Fastest Growing Women-owned Businesses in America and one of the Top 20 largest women-owned businesses in Atlanta.

“As I look to the future of marketing and advertising, at the intersection of business and technology, I’ve never been more excited to drive change and innovation,” said Moira Vetter, Modo Modo founder and CEO. “We’re joining Yes&, and leading growth in the B2B segment, at a time when global brands need to place smarter, more agile bets with their agency partners. The view and the possibilities from here are endless."

The move arrives as B2B commerce continues its rapid expansion across industries, gaining greater momentum, attention and budget.

“We are delighted to incorporate Modo Modo into our fully-integrated creative agency platform. Moira will lead our investment in the robust B2B market. Modo Modo will further diversify our portfolio while enhancing our presence in Atlanta,” said Jeb Brown, Yes&’s Chairman.

“For years, Modo Modo has built its reputation helping ambitious B2B brands communicate complex ideas with clarity, intelligence and creativity,” said Zihla Salinas, CEO of Yes&. “Their experience across healthcare, manufacturing, fintech and enterprise marketing adds significant depth to our growing capabilities and strengthens our ability to support clients operating in fast-changing industries.”

Modo Modo’s client portfolio includes Equifax, Northside Hospital, Fiserv, Cox Enterprises and Georgia Tech.

This addition also continues a broader expansion strategy for Yes& across Atlanta and the Southeast. Earlier this year, Yes& acquired Atlanta-based brand and design studio Metaleap Creative, known for its work in brand systems, design leadership and cultural storytelling for organizations including National Geographic, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Procter & Gamble. The agency also previously acquired Atlanta agency Hothouse in May 2025, expanding its creative, hospitality, entertainment and consumer brand capabilities in the region. Together, the acquisitions signal a continued investment by Yes& in building a stronger creative and strategic presence across healthcare, sports, technology, enterprise business and consumer marketing sectors.

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent, fully-integrated creative agency serving clients across the commercial, education, non-profit, B2B, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including strategy & research, creative & content, media, digital, social media, events, and communications. The agency serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Washington, D.C., with additional hubs in Atlanta and Chicago. Yes& is one of the world’s fastest-growing agencies according to Adweek, and The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 largest privately-held ad agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the seventh time. www.yesandagency.com.

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