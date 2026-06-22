Jade Launches Integrated Options Technology for Wealth Advisors

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade today announced its official launch, introducing an integrated options platform designed to help wealth advisors implement derivatives strategies with greater simplicity, control and scale.

Built for independent registered investment advisors, Jade addresses a persistent challenge in portfolio construction: concentrated stock positions that are difficult to manage within traditional workflows. The platform enables advisors to transform these exposures into actively managed sources of income, risk control and portfolio flexibility through option overlay strategies.

“Advisors have long understood the value of options in managing concentrated positions, but the operational burden has limited adoption,” said Jared Lucas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Jade. “We built Jade to make these strategies usable within the day-to-day realities of an advisory business.”

Jade supports a range of options strategies, including covered calls, protective puts and collars, while providing automation-supported execution, monitoring and reporting. The system is designed to reduce the complexity traditionally associated with derivatives trading and to integrate compliance oversight directly into the workflow.

The platform also includes real-time dashboards, automated risk management capabilities and integrations with major custodians such as Schwab, Fidelity and Pershing, enabling advisors to incorporate options strategies across client portfolios without adding operational strain.

“As client portfolios become more concentrated and markets more driven by a small number of dominant companies, advisors need more practical tools to actively manage risk,” said Steven Dorval, CFA, co-founder and chief operating officer of Jade. “This is about giving advisors the ability to manage positions more intentionally, not simply react to them.”

Jade was founded by Lucas and Dorval, financial services executives with experience across venture capital, product development and large-scale advisor platforms. Dorval previously led advice and innovation initiatives at John Hancock and held leadership roles at New York Life, while Lucas has worked across corporate strategy, private equity and venture investing.

Jade is an alternative to packaged products, generic wealthtech tools and outsourced overlay solutions, combining advisor-level customization with integrated compliance and scalable execution. The platform allows advisors to create and manage options strategies at the client level, including on concentrated positions that may otherwise remain static due to tax, liquidity or operational constraints.

In connection with the launch, Jade is inviting a limited number of advisors to participate in its Jade Alpha Circle, an early access program designed to provide priority onboarding and feedback on the platform’s continued development.

About Jade

Jade is a Boston-based financial technology firm focused on helping wealth advisors implement options strategies through an integrated, scalable platform. The company’s technology enables advisors to manage covered calls and other option overlays with built-in execution, monitoring, reporting and compliance oversight. Founded in 2025, Jade is built to support independent advisors working with increasingly complex client portfolios. For more information, please visit thejadeplatform.com.



