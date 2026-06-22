NN, Inc. Executive Management to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies with six sigma quality, announces that senior management will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, taking place June 23–24, 2026. Representing the company, Chief Executive Officer Harold Bevis, Chief Financial Officer Chris Bohnert, and Chief Operating Officer Tim French will deliver a company presentation at 9:00 AM ET on June 23, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on June 24.

The live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available here, and a replay will be accessible following the event. The presentation will also be available on the Company’s website under the 'Events and Presentations' section.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China. For more information about the Company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Daniel Naik

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870