EnduroSat Names Spencer McCollester as SVP of Operations, US

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnduroSat, a space infrastructure builder, today announced the appointment of Spencer McCollester as Senior Vice President of Operations, US. In this role, he will build the team and processes to scale EnduroSat’s US operations and accelerate growth across the market.

McCollester brings deep commercial and operational leadership experience across defense technology and high-growth tech. Most recently, he served as VP of Enterprise at Altana, where he built and led the global private-sector P&L, at the intersection of enterprise supply chain operations and international policy. Before that, he spent more than eight years at Palantir Technologies, holding commercial and industry leadership roles across financials, aerospace, life sciences, and mobility, and serving in the Office of the COO, delivering broad impact across technical and commercial operations. He is also an active angel investor across space and enterprise software.

“EnduroSat pairs engineering excellence and extensive flight heritage with a business model built to scale – that combination is rare in this sector,” said McCollester. “Fixed pricing, end-to-end mission support, and serial production let customers move from concept to orbit faster and reach profitability earlier. My focus is turning this capability into US technical and commercial success.”

As SVP of Operations, US, McCollester will expand EnduroSat’s US presence – growing the team, building the manufacturing and supply chain footprint, scaling commercial operations, and creating the processes to serve customers at scale, ultimately strengthening the company’s position for long-term growth and independence.

“Spencer joins us at exactly the right moment,” said Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO of EnduroSat. “As we expand our US footprint and build the team and processes, his track record of turning technical capability into commercial traction is precisely what this mission requires. Together, we will scale EnduroSat’s US presence and position the company for long-term independence and growth.”

EnduroSat makes space more accessible through unique software-flexible satellites and a streamlined constellation-as-a-service program. The company’s tech stack, fixed costs, and serial production process remove complexity and risk for space missions, enabling customers to focus on their applications. By reducing barriers to entry, EnduroSat helps organizations move from concept to orbit faster.

About EnduroSat

EnduroSat is a space infrastructure builder that engineers, manufactures, and operates high-performance satellites, making space universally accessible for commercial and institutional customers across the globe. EnduroSat delivers end-to-end satellite missions – from mission design and payload integration to launch and in-orbit operations – through a fixed-cost, constellation-as-a-service model.

www.endurosat.com

Contact:

Boris Dimitrov

Head of Marketing

Boris.dimitrov@endurosat.com