Qualstar Corporation Receives the Tape Storage Company of the Year at the Storage Awards 2026

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) (the “Company” or “Qualstar”), a trusted provider of scalable data storage and high-efficiency power solutions, is proud to announce that Qualstar has been named the Tape Storage Company of the Year at the Storage Awards 2026.

The Storage Awards recognize top companies across the data storage industry, with winners determined by votes from storage professionals, channel partners, and end users in the United Kingdom. Being named the Tape Storage Company of the Year reflects the trust and confidence the storage community has placed in Qualstar’s technology, team, and long-term vision.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our engineering and operations teams. As data volumes continue to grow, and organizations look for cost-effective, scalable, and energy-efficient ways to manage long-term storage, Qualstar continues to provide its customers with reliable data storage solution,” said Steven Bronson, CEO of Qualstar.

Qualstar designs and manufactures tape library solutions that range from entry-level automated systems to high-density enterprise libraries. Serving a variety of industries, Qualstar’s solutions are built for organizations that require long-term data retention at costs and energy footprints that alternative storage solutions cannot match.

ABOUT QUALSTAR

Founded in California in 1984, Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) is a trusted provider of digital storage solutions sold worldwide. The company designs and manufactures scalable, energy-efficient tape libraries that safeguard critical, infrequently accessed data for long-term preservation. As the last independent tape library manufacturer, Qualstar provides customers with flexibility free from proprietary software lock-in or slot licensing fees and delivers faster turnaround times than many larger competitors. Backed by over four decades of innovation and a strong installed base, Qualstar has earned a reputation for reliability in serving organizations across a wide range of data-intensive industries.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of the stock split on the OTC Markets, and are generally identified by phrases such as “thinks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of Qualstar’s industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the Qualstar’s forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our ability to develop and commercialize new products; industry and customer adoption and acceptance of our new products; our ability to increase sales of our products; the rescheduling or cancellation of customer orders; unexpected shortages of critical components; unexpected product design or quality problems; adverse changes in market demand for our products; increased competition and pricing pressure on our products; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Qualstar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.