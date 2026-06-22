SINTX Technologies Announces Receipt of More Than $3.2 Million in Contract Manufacturing Purchase Orders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced silicon nitride ceramics and advanced material technologies, today announced that it has received purchase orders from multiple contract manufacturing customers with an aggregate value exceeding $3.2 million for the production of advanced ceramic components.

SINTX’s advanced ceramic manufacturing platform supports customers across multiple industries requiring high-performance materials with demanding mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. The Company’s expertise in silicon nitride technologies positions it to support both proprietary product development and third-party manufacturing opportunities.

“We are pleased to see continued momentum in our contract manufacturing business,” said Eric K. Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SINTX Technologies. “We believe these purchase orders reflect continued customer interest in SINTX’s manufacturing capabilities and our ability to support technically demanding component requirements.”

Mr. Olson continued, “While our long-term strategy remains focused on expanding our proprietary silicon nitride biomaterials and medical device platform, our contract manufacturing business provides an important source of revenue growth and operational leverage. We believe these orders highlight the value customers place on our technical expertise, manufacturing quality, and ability to produce complex, high-performance ceramic components.”

The purchase orders represent business from several existing contract manufacturing relationships. Subject to customary customer requirements, manufacturing schedules and commercial terms, the Company currently expects production and shipment activities associated with these purchase orders to begin in the second half of 2026 and continue into 2027. Revenue associated with these orders will be recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles upon satisfaction of applicable performance obligations. The purchase orders remain subject to customary customer requirements and may be modified, delayed, reduced or cancelled in accordance with applicable commercial terms.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its biomaterial platforms, visit www.sintx.com.

About SINTX

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications. SINTX’s technologies are supported by peer-reviewed research, a patent portfolio, U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities and strategic industry relationships. The Company’s business includes proprietary biomaterials and medical device technologies, as well as contract manufacturing and other advanced ceramics opportunities. SINTX’s product portfolio includes the FDA-cleared SINAPTIC Foot & Ankle Implant System for reconstructive surgery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing of production and shipment activities associated with the purchase orders described in this press release, including the Company’s expectation that such activities will begin in the second half of 2026 and continue into 2027; the expected recognition of revenue associated with such purchase orders; customer interest in the Company’s advanced ceramic manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to support technically demanding component requirements; the Company’s contract manufacturing business and related opportunities; the Company’s proprietary silicon nitride biomaterials and medical device platform; revenue growth, manufacturing efficiency, operational leverage, commercial opportunities, strategic initiatives, operational plans and future business prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks that purchase orders may be delayed, modified, reduced or cancelled; risks that the Company may not manufacture or deliver products on the anticipated timeline or in the anticipated quantities; risks relating to customer requirements, manufacturing schedules, commercial terms, customer acceptance, quality requirements, supply chain constraints, production capacity, manufacturing yields and availability of materials or labor; risks that revenue associated with the purchase orders may not be recognized when expected or at all; risks related to customer concentration, changes in customer demand and market or economic conditions; risks associated with commercialization of the Company’s technologies and products, development of new product opportunities, regulatory developments, competition and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing when needed and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

SINTX Contacts:

Investor Relations

P: 801-839-3502

E: IR@sintx.com