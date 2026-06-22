The Atomic Comeback: Why Uranium and Nuclear Power Are Suddenly at the Center of the AI Era

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

A sector analysis of the nuclear-fuel and uranium complex — the energy source the world spent decades retreating from, and is now racing back toward to power the age of artificial intelligence.

RENO, Nev., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary — For a generation, nuclear power was a sector in retreat. After high-profile accidents, cost overruns, and a global tilt toward natural gas and renewables, building new reactors fell out of fashion, uranium prices languished, and an entire fuel supply chain atrophied. That story has now reversed with startling speed. A combination of surging electricity demand, energy-security anxiety, and a hard look at the limits of intermittent renewables has thrust nuclear power — and the uranium that fuels it — back to the center of the global energy conversation. The catalyst that turned a slow recovery into a stampede has a familiar name: artificial intelligence, and the staggering quantity of reliable power its data centers consume. Understanding why the nuclear-fuel complex is suddenly one of the most closely watched corners of the market is worth doing on its own terms, regardless of any single company’s prospects.

Key Takeaways

• A demand shock from AI: U.S. data center electricity demand has been projected to climb from roughly 176 terawatt-hours toward as much as 580 terawatt-hours by 2028, and hyperscalers, utilities, and policymakers increasingly see nuclear as the reliable, carbon-free baseload power that can meet it.

• Uranium back in the spotlight: Spot uranium, which languished for years, surged in early 2026 — briefly topping US$100 per pound for the first time in two years before settling into the high-$80s — as buyers moved to secure physical supply.

• A supply-security imperative: Decades of underinvestment left Western fuel supply chains heavily dependent on a handful of foreign suppliers, making domestic uranium and enrichment a national-security and policy priority.

• Two waves of technology: The renaissance spans both traditional large reactors and a new generation of small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors designed to power individual facilities — including data centers — directly.

• A broad spectrum of players: From blue-chip producers to speculative developers and newer entrants such as Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), the sector spans dramatically different risk-and-reward profiles under one theme.

How Nuclear Went From Pariah to Priority

To appreciate the current moment, it helps to remember how far the pendulum had swung the other way. In the decades after the industry’s most infamous accidents, much of the developed world slowed or reversed its nuclear ambitions. New construction stalled under the weight of cost overruns and lengthy permitting, several countries pledged to phase reactors out entirely, and capital fled the sector. Uranium prices spent years in the doldrums, and the mines, conversion facilities, and enrichment capacity that make up the nuclear fuel cycle saw little new investment. The expertise and supply chains that a thriving nuclear industry requires quietly eroded.

Several forces converged to reverse that trajectory. Climate policy reframed nuclear as one of the few sources of reliable, carbon-free baseload power capable of operating around the clock regardless of weather. Energy-security shocks reminded governments of the danger of depending on geopolitical rivals for fuel and power. And the practical limits of wind and solar — which cannot, on their own, guarantee the steady, uninterrupted electricity that heavy industry and digital infrastructure require — pushed policymakers back toward the atom. By the mid-2020s, what had been a tentative recovery was being described, with little exaggeration, as a nuclear renaissance.

The AI Catalyst

If those forces lit the fire, artificial intelligence poured fuel on it. Training and running large AI models requires enormous, continuous, high-quality power, and the data centers springing up to meet that need are straining electricity grids in multiple regions. Projections for U.S. data center power consumption have been revised sharply upward — from roughly 176 terawatt-hours to as much as 580 terawatt-hours within just a few years by some estimates — a step-change that the existing grid was never built to absorb. Crucially, data centers need power that is not just abundant but constant and reliable, which is precisely nuclear’s strength.

The response has been striking. Major technology companies have begun signing agreements to secure nuclear capacity directly, regulators have moved to streamline permitting for new reactors and fuel-cycle facilities, and developers are advancing both conventional large reactor builds and the next wave of small modular and micro reactors. The recognition tying the sector together in 2026 is simple: AI has fundamentally changed the long-term electricity demand outlook, and nuclear is increasingly viewed as an essential part of the answer. That recognition has flowed straight through to the fuel, with uranium demand expectations resetting higher and the entire supply chain — from mining to enrichment — drawing fresh attention.

Why Uranium Supply Is the Pressure Point

The renewed enthusiasm for nuclear power runs into an uncomfortable reality on the supply side. Years of low prices and underinvestment left the uranium market structurally tight, and analysts widely expect demand to begin outstripping supply later this decade as reactors are extended, restarted, and built. That dynamic helped drive the dramatic price move in early 2026, when spot uranium briefly surpassed US$100 per pound for the first time in two years before settling into the high-$80s — still far above the levels that prevailed for most of the prior decade. For producers and developers, higher sustained prices are what make new projects economic; for utilities, they are a reason to lock in supply early.

Layered on top of the price story is a geopolitical one. Western nations have grown acutely aware that much of the world’s uranium conversion and enrichment capacity sits outside their control, leaving the fuel supply for their reactors exposed to foreign leverage. That has elevated domestic uranium production and the rebuilding of a secure, allied nuclear fuel supply chain into a matter of national security and explicit policy support. The push to re-shore the nuclear fuel cycle — from the mine to the enrichment facility — has become one of the defining themes of the sector, and a key reason investors and governments alike are paying attention to companies with domestic resources.

The Companies Defining the Landscape

The public nuclear-and-uranium landscape spans a wide spectrum, from blue-chip producers to speculative technology developers. Looking at a few representative names helps illustrate both the breadth of the sector and the very different ways investors can approach it.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is the sector’s blue-chip anchor — one of the world’s largest publicly traded uranium companies, with high-grade mining assets, a presence across the fuel cycle, and a major stake in nuclear-technology firm Westinghouse. With long-term supply contracts stretching years into the future, Cameco illustrates the scale and relative stability achievable at the established end of the uranium market, and it is widely treated as the default benchmark for the entire uranium trade.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) represents the U.S.-focused production story. Advancing in-situ recovery uranium projects across states including Wyoming and Texas, UEC offers exposure to rising uranium prices through domestic, unhedged inventory and production capacity — squarely aligned with the national push to rebuild an American uranium supply chain. It exemplifies the domestic-supply thesis that has become central to the sector’s investment case.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is among the most advanced names in small modular reactor technology, with its design pursued for high-profile deployments including a large planned program with a major U.S. utility. As an early-stage SMR developer, NuScale embodies both the promise and the volatility of the reactor-technology end of the market — enormous potential tied to regulatory approvals and construction timelines that extend across the decade.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) rounds out the group as a closely watched advanced-reactor developer focused on compact, next-generation reactors designed to power individual facilities such as data centers directly. With high-profile partnerships and a business model built squarely around the AI-power thesis, Oklo has become a poster child for the speculative, high-growth end of the nuclear renaissance — and a vivid reminder of the execution and regulatory risk that accompanies the category’s most ambitious bets. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size, stage, and business model, and several are far larger and more established than early-stage entrants in the field.

Where a New Generation Fits In

Alongside the established producers and reactor developers, a wave of newer entrants is attempting to stake out ground in the domestic-supply story — with a correspondingly different risk profile. Among the more recent public arrivals is Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), which began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NUCL in February 2026 after completing a business combination with a special-purpose acquisition company. Eagle Nuclear describes itself as a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium resource in the United States, anchored by its flagship Aurora Uranium Project, and it has signaled ambitions spanning both domestic uranium supply and small modular reactor technology. Aurora hosts 32.75 million pounds of indicated and 4.98 million pounds of inferred uranium resource under S-K 1300/TRS reporting.

Eagle Nuclear’s stated strategy maps directly onto the sector’s biggest themes: a domestic uranium resource exposure positioned for the supply-security theme, and SMR technology initiatives aligned with the data-center-power wave, and membership in industry bodies focused on strengthening America’s uranium supply. It also exemplifies the early-stage end of the spectrum — a company advancing Aurora toward drilling, permitting milestones, and a targeted Pre-Feasibility Study, with the substantial execution, regulatory, and financing risks inherent to any pre-production resource developer. Whether any individual newcomer succeeds is impossible to predict, but the arrival of fresh, domestically focused entrants is itself a signal of how much capital and attention the sector is now attracting.

The Risks and Realities

A clear-eyed view of the nuclear-fuel sector requires holding its promise and its hazards together. Uranium is a notoriously cyclical commodity, and the same prices that excite investors today can reverse sharply; the market has a long history of boom-and-bust swings. Reactor and fuel-cycle projects are capital-intensive and subject to lengthy, uncertain permitting and construction timelines, and the most exciting SMR and advanced-reactor names depend on regulatory approvals and commercialization milestones that may take years to materialize — if they do at all. Early-stage uranium developers face the added risks of resource definition, permitting, financing, and the long road from a deposit to actual production.

For investors, the takeaway is that the nuclear theme, however powerful, is not uniform. The spectrum runs from large, diversified producers with real revenue and long-term contracts, through utilities operating existing reactor fleets, to speculative technology developers and pre-production resource companies whose value rests almost entirely on future execution. Each carries a distinct risk-and-reward profile, and the sector’s genuine tailwinds do not guarantee that any particular company will translate the macro story into durable returns. Careful diligence, realistic timelines, and an appreciation for uranium’s cyclicality are essential when evaluating a space moving as fast as this one.

The Bottom Line

The nuclear-fuel sector sits at a genuinely remarkable inflection point: an energy source the world spent decades backing away from is now being embraced as essential to powering the technologies that will define the coming decades. The convergence of AI-driven electricity demand, energy-security imperatives, climate goals, and a structurally tight uranium market has created a set of tailwinds rarely seen together — and rarely so aligned. That is why capital has flooded back into uranium and nuclear names, from the largest producers to the newest developers, and why the sector has been among the market’s most talked-about in 2026.

For anyone trying to understand where the energy economy is heading, the atomic comeback is a story worth following closely — not because any single company is assured of success, but because the underlying direction of travel is so clear. Companies across the spectrum, from blue-chip producers like Cameco to domestic developers like Uranium Energy Corp, reactor innovators like NuScale and Oklo, and newer entrants like Eagle Nuclear, are all, in their different ways, betting on the same future: one in which reliable, carbon-free nuclear power — and a secure supply of the uranium that fuels it — underpins the age of artificial intelligence. That is a sector trend with staying power, and one that rewards a broad, informed perspective over a narrow focus on any single name.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at: https://www.eaglenuclear.com

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SOURCES:

[1] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — SEC Form 8-K / “Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination” (Feb 24, 2026; NUCL/NUCLW Nasdaq listing Feb 25, largest conventional M&I U.S. uranium deposit, Aurora Uranium Project, SMR technology, CEO Mark Mukhija, domestic supply chain / AI demand thesis).

[2] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “First Quarter 2026 Corporate Update” (GlobeNewswire, April 15, 2026; July 2026 Aurora drill program, BBA gap-analysis toward PFS, SLR permitting with BLM and DOGAMI, Uranium Producers of America membership).

[3] Investorideas / market coverage — uranium price near US$86–89/lb on AI data-center demand; NuScale/TVA SMR program; sector catalysts (May 2026).

[4] 24/7 Wall St. — nuclear/uranium sector and ETF context (Global X Uranium ETF +120% over the year; Cameco, NexGen, Uranium Energy Corp, Kazatomprom; AI-driven U.S. power-demand growth).

[5] PR Newswire / sector commentary — U.S. data-center demand 176→580 TWh by 2028; spot uranium topping US$100/lb in Jan 2026; nuclear-and-uranium peer context (Cameco CCJ, Uranium Energy UEC, NuScale SMR, Oklo OKLO).

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