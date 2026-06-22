Inspired Entertainment Launches NBA Re-Play Virtual Sports in Turkey

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced the launch of its NBA Re-Play Virtual Sports game in Turkey.

The game will be distributed through Sisal Şans, the authorized operator of the cash-prized games of chance under the Milli Piyango brand. NBA Re-Play will be available through the Milli Piyango Online website and mobile application, as well as across Electronic Platform Dealers, including Misli, Nesine, Atyarışı.com, Bi’Talih, Hipodrom.com, Bilyoner, Altılıganyan.com and Dortnala.com

NBA Re-Play offers fans a unique virtual basketball experience, featuring all 30 NBA teams and iconic player highlights. The game provides an engaging betting experience, with action lasting approximately two minutes per simulated event and multiple bet markets similar to traditional sportsbook offerings. A dedicated online channel will ensure NBA Re-Play is prominently featured and promoted across each operator’s customer base.

“We are excited to introduce NBA Re-Play to the Turkish market,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired Entertainment. “This launch builds on our proven Virtual Sports portfolio and provides NBA fans in Turkey with an innovative and fast-paced way to engage with the sport they love.”

Selim Ergün, CEO of Sisal Şans, added: “We are thrilled to bring NBA Re-Play to players across our own platforms, as well as to the players of our Electronic Platform Dealers network throughout Turkey. Virtual Games continue to be a dynamic part of the games of chance landscape, and this launch allows our partners and their players to enjoy high-quality, compelling NBA content online.”

NBA Re-Play is officially licensed by the NBA and the NBPA and is part of Inspired Entertainment’s broader Virtual Sports portfolio, which includes American Football, Baseball, Hockey, and other virtual experiences.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired’s proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired’s content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com