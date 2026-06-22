DFCU Financial Strengthens Michigan Presence With Three New Branch Openings

DEARBORN, Mich., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial continues to strengthen its Michigan presence with the opening of three new branch locations, reinforcing the credit union’s long-term commitment to investing in the communities it serves.

The new branches include Allen Park, which opened in fall 2025, White Lake, which opened in early 2026, and Bloomfield Township, which officially opened in May 2026.

The expansion reflects DFCU Financial’s strategic growth initiatives focused on enhancing accessibility, convenience, and personalized service for members throughout Southeast Michigan.

“Growth is about more than adding locations. It’s about continuing to invest in the communities we serve and creating opportunities to build lasting relationships with our members,” said Ryan Goldberg, DFCU’s president and CEO. “These new branches allow us to continue delivering the personalized service our members expect while expanding access to convenient banking solutions closer to where they live and work.”

A key differentiator for DFCU Financial is its long-running Cash Back program, which rewards both savers and borrowers. Unlike many traditional rewards programs that focus solely on deposits or spending, DFCU’s Cash Back program provides members with annual cash back based on their overall relationship, including both qualifying deposits and loans.

Over the past 20 years, DFCU Financial has returned more than $500 million to members through the program, reinforcing the credit union’s commitment to sharing success directly with the people and communities it serves.

“As we grow into new communities, we are bringing more than branch locations. We are bringing a different approach to banking that puts value back into the hands of our members,” Goldberg said.

Each location was welcomed with grand opening celebrations and family fun events featuring local radio personalities, giveaways, food, entertainment, and pet adoption opportunities through partnerships with local organizations like The Michigan Humane Society.

The events brought together residents, families and local businesses while showcasing DFCU Financial’s continued focus on community engagement and member experience.

For more information, visit dfcufinancial.com.

About DFCU Financial

DFCU Financial is a leading Michigan-based credit union founded in 1950. With more than 240,000 members and assets nearing $8 billion, DFCU has 30 full-service branches in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, MI, as well as five in Tampa Bay area, one in Naples, FL and one in Ft. Myers, FL, and two in Central Florida (Winter Park and Longwood). Each location is staffed by local financial specialists uniquely qualified to help members and businesses achieve important financial milestones. DFCU offers a wide range of financial products and services, along with unique member benefits, including industry-leading Cash Back program.

Recognized by Newsweek Magazine as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2026, DFCU Financial has earned additional recognition from Forbes and S&P Global Market Intelligence for its performance. The credit union’s Cash Back program has returned more than half a billion dollars to members over 20 years.

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