DGS and Infosim® Announce First Production-Validated Integration of RF Awareness and Enterprise Network Management

TYSONS, Va., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), a global leader in RF awareness and spectrum optimization with 725+ issued/pending patents, and Infosim®, a leading provider of automated service fulfillment and service assurance solutions, today announced the first production-validated integration between persistent RF awareness and enterprise network management. By bridging a longstanding gap between radio-layer visibility and network operations, the integration gives operators greater insight into the factors affecting quality and performance.

Connecting RF Awareness to Network Operations

This partnership comes at a time when investment in AI-enabled network infrastructure is reaching historic highs as drones, digital, and radio continue to reshape the invisible networks around us.

“As networks become more complex and automated, infrastructure decisions can no longer be made without understanding the RF environment those networks depend on,” said Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. “By bringing these insights into operational workflows, we're helping organizations move toward a more proactive and intelligent model for managing critical infrastructure.”

By integrating DGS's AI-driven RF awareness platform with Infosim®'s StableNet® solution, an automated network and service management platform, the companies bring together two layers of visibility that have historically operated in isolation. Operators can now correlate interference, spectrum conflicts, and other radio-layer conditions with network and service performance in a single environment, enabling faster root-cause analysis and decisive remediation before issues impact users, critical infrastructure, defense operations, or large public venues.

Self-healing networks are often discussed as a future concept, but the DGS-Infosim® integration clearly demonstrates how it is being implemented today. Because the integration operates within existing networks, organizations gain deeper operational visibility without having to replace the systems they already use to manage their networks.

Advancing AI-Driven Network Automation

"The DGS-Infosim® integration clearly demonstrates the value of bringing together complementary technologies to address real challenges," said Dr. Stefan Köhler, CEO of Infosim. "Through the TM Forum Living Networks Catalyst project, we’ve been able to validate this approach, get real-time data, and work with a broad ecosystem of partners to bring the future of autonomous networks here today."

The integration is being validated through the TM Forum Living Networks Catalyst project , where DGS and Infosim® are collaborating with industry leaders to explore how AI-driven automation, intent-based networking, and autonomous operations can improve service resilience and operational efficiency. DGS and Infosim will be at DTW Ignite June 23-25, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Digital Global Systems (DGS)

Digital Global Systems (DGS) delivers AI-driven RF awareness and spectrum optimization solutions that power resilient communications for governments, industries, and communities worldwide. With more than 725 issued and pending patents, DGS helps nations and enterprises rebuild stronger, smarter, and more connected.

For more information:

www.digitalglobalsystems.com

About Infosim

Infosim® is a leading provider of automated Service Fulfillment and Service Assurance solutions for Telcos, ISPs, Managed Service Providers, and Corporations. Since 2003, Infosim® has been developing and improving upon StableNet® for its Telco and Enterprise customers. Infosim® is privately held with offices in Germany (Würzburg – Headquarters), USA (Austin, TX), Singapore, and Switzerland. Infosim® Group’s portfolio includes the network and service management solution StableNet® as well as individual software development, the ERP consulting company anaptis GmbH and the Swiss IT solution provider SKOOR GmbH. All products are available for a demo and a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) can be provided upon request.

Infosim® develops and markets StableNet®, the leading automated network and services management platform with a 4-in-1 solution that combines Discovery & Inventory, Configuration, Fault, and Performance Management. It is available in three versions: Telco (for Telecom Operators and ISPs), Enterprise (for IT and Managed Service Providers) and StableNet®-as-a-Service (a flexible, on-demand solution for firms of all sizes).