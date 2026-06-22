Regulated Information – Inside information

Nyrstar NV provides an update with respect to the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 30 June 2026

22 June 2026 at 15.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) has previously issued the notice for the 2025 annual general shareholders’ meeting and an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held consecutively on 30 June 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST. On 22 June 2026, the Company received a letter from its shareholder Urion Investments Holdings Ltd (“Urion”), a Trafigura group company. In this letter, Urion states that it will abstain from voting on the first agenda point of the Company’s extraordinary general meeting on 30 June 2026 regarding the continuation of the Company’s activities.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary - company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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