TJO 10x10 Management’s Resorts Celebrate the Fourth of July with Onsite Fireworks, Foam Parties and a Full Week of Family Fun

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Fourth of July, the red, white and blue rolls out all week long. From June 29 through July 5, Great Escapes RV Resorts, part of the TJO 10x10 Management portfolio of outdoor hospitality destinations that includes Great Escapes, Jellystone Park™, KOA, and other affiliated properties, is lighting up the holiday with onsite fireworks, foam parties, glow parades and patriotic fun for every age, with the celebration turned up a notch for America's 250th birthday.

Fireworks Light Up the Night

Four parks send the celebration sky-high with their own onsite fireworks on the Fourth of July:

Jellystone Park™ Pelahatchie (Pelahatchie, MS) goes big and loud, with its signature fireworks launching at 9 p.m. on July 4 right off the beach. The show caps a packed week of campsite-decorating contests, patriotic parades, a red-white-and-blue ice cream social, and wet-and-wild wagon rides by day and glow wagon rides after dark.

Great Escapes Chesnut Bay (Leesburg, AL) throws its 4th of July Freedom Fest on a hilltop above Weiss Lake, with fireworks bursting over the resort at 9 p.m. on July 4. The day stacks crafts, a golf-cart and bike parade, foam parties, live music, a glow ride and glow pool party, and a dive-in movie, with Pirates Bay Waterpark steps away.

Jellystone Park™ North Port Huron (Carsonville, MI) lights up the Island at the campground with a fireworks display at dusk on July 4, after a day of morning flag-raising, a parade, patriotic tie-dye crafts, a water-balloon battle, and photo ops with Yogi Bear™, Boo Boo™ and Cindy Bear™.

Jellystone Park™ Mark Twain Lake (Monroe City, MO) sends its fireworks up over the campground lake at dusk on July 4, shot off the dam for a wide-open view across the water, with live music and themed-weekend activities rounding out the holiday.

Coast-to-Coast Celebrations

Across the rest of the portfolio, the festivities span the country, from Texas to the Ozarks to the Rockies:

Plan the Getaway

Sites and cabins fill fast over the holiday week. Families are encouraged to book early to lock in their spot for the fireworks. To reserve or to see the full activity calendar at each location, guests can visit the individual park websites or call the park directly.

“The Fourth of July is one of the best weeks of the year to be at one of our parks,” said Troy Sheppard, Chief Operating Officer of TJO 10x10 Management. “We have fireworks bursting over the water, kids decked out in red, white and blue from the morning flag-raising to the last glow parade, and the kind of all-American fun that brings families back summer after summer. For America’s 250th, our teams are making it the biggest celebration we have ever put on.”

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 21 premier resorts across 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts is redefining family getaways with unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We don’t just offer vacations—we create epic adventures packed with top-tier amenities, luxury cabins, and premium RV sites. From thrilling water attractions to endless family-friendly activities, every stay is designed to bring families together and make memories that last a lifetime. Discover the Great Escapes difference at greatescapesrvresorts.com.

About TJO 10×10 Management

TJO 10×10 Management is a leader in both the outdoor hospitality and self-storage industries. As operators and developers, TJO 10×10 Management oversees a diverse portfolio of premier RV resorts and campgrounds through the Great Escapes RV Resorts brand, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and family-friendly activities that help guests create unforgettable experiences. In addition, TJO 10×10 Management also manages Premium Spaces, a network of top-tier self-storage facilities, providing secure and convenient solutions for personal and commercial storage needs. Whether delivering outdoor adventures or innovative storage services, TJO 10×10 Management is committed to quality, service, and community. For more information, visit greatescapesrvresorts.com, premiumspaces.com, or tjo10x10mgmt.com.

Contact

Cherolyn Chiang

Director of Marketing

Great Escapes RV Resorts

cherolyn@jenkinsorg.com

832.831.0807

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb29fef9-ff3e-45e1-ab42-6f3f4302d20a.



