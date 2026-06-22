Prosper AI raises $30M from Andreessen Horowitz to scale the first AI platform to run the entire patient journey

New York, NY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper AI, the leading AI platform to run the entire patient journey, today announced a $30 million Series A financing led by Andreessen Horowitz (“a16z”), with participation from Base10 and continued support from Emergence Capital, Y Combinator, and Company Ventures

The financing follows a period of rapid adoption and market acceleration. Since its last funding announcement six months ago, Prosper AI has grown revenue 5x, added more than 40 healthcare organizations as customers, expanded across more than 150,000 healthcare providers, and become the platform powering more than $1.3 billion in patient care. Today, Prosper AI wins 80% of competitive evaluations.





Prosper AI cofounders Xavier de Gracia and Josep Mingot.

Providers increasingly recognize that scheduling is only the first step in the patient journey. As healthcare organizations look to automate insurance verification, and patient billing alongside scheduling, Prosper AI is emerging as the platform of choice to power financially cleared appointments.Today, Prosper AI's customers span some of healthcare's most influential organizations, including PE-backed outpatient groups such as Preferred Dermatology, health systems such as Jackson Memorial Hospital—the second-largest hospital in Florida—and healthcare technology leaders such as Athenahealth, one of the largest ambulatory EHR platforms in the United States.





Prosper AI: key numbers.

Healthcare's Next AI Platform Won't Stop at Scheduling

Every patient appointment depends on workflows that occur before and after care is delivered, from scheduling and insurance verification to patient billing and collections. Historically, these processes have been fragmented across disconnected teams and point solutions, creating +$450B in administrative waste while making healthcare more expensive and less transparent for patients.

Where first-generation healthcare AI stopped at scheduling, Prosper AI manages the broader patient journey. The platform answers patient calls, schedules appointments directly in the EHR, verifies insurance benefits, automates patient billing, and contacts insurers on the phone when additional information is needed. By automating the patient journey end-to-end, Prosper AI helps providers lower administrative costs by +40% while giving patients visibility into their coverage and financial responsibility before care is delivered. The result is a single platform that manages both patient and payer workflows from appointment request through reimbursement.

Winning the Most Competitive Evaluations in Healthcare AI

As provider outpatient groups and health systems evaluate AI platforms, Prosper AI is increasingly emerging as the preferred solution.

“We evaluated seven different vendors through an extensive RFP and live demonstration process and concluded that Prosper AI had the most comprehensive platform” said Jonathan Banta, CEO of The 44 Group, and Co-founder of The Executive Roundtable, a provider consortium representing more than 600 physicians. “The difference wasn't simply scheduling. Prosper AI was the only platform capable of handling insurance verification, patient financial responsibility, and the broader workflows required to support the entire patient journey.”

“Out of the gate, Prosper AI was handling more than 50% of our patient conversations end-to-end, including complex cases involving real-time benefits verification,” said Noah England, COO of Piedmont Dermatology. “Many organizations using other AI solutions remain stuck at 20–30% automation because those systems stop at scheduling.”





Patient Care Managed by Prosper AI.

Enterprise Healthcare Platforms Are Choosing Prosper AI

The shift toward comprehensive AI solutions beyond voice AI for scheduling is no longer limited to provider groups. Some of the largest healthcare technology companies have also selected Prosper AI following side-by-side evaluations against competing AI platforms.

Athenahealth, one of the largest ambulatory EHR platforms in the United States covering +60M lives, selected Prosper AI after evaluating multiple AI solutions for internal voice AI workflows. Imagine Software, a leading healthcare software company serving more than 100,000 physicians and processing over $65 billion in claims annually, also selected Prosper AI after conducting a competitive evaluation.

“We reviewed multiple AI platforms, and Prosper AI consistently delivered the strongest performance, now handling thousands of conversations per day across multiple clients on our platform,” said Sam Khashman, CEO of ImagineSoftware. “In repeated side-by-side evaluations, Prosper AI achieved the highest accuracy and completion rates.”

Why Andreessen Horowitz and Base10 Invested

"AI should make healthcare infinitely accessible," said Jay Rughani, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Prosper AI stood out because of the scope of their ambition: they want to eliminate every administrative friction point between a patient and the care they need. What convinced us was the pattern we kept hearing from customers — providers would deploy Prosper AI for scheduling, then quickly ask them to take on insurance verification, then billing, and so on. That pull-through only happens when your technology can consistently guide patients through the care journey end-to-end. It's no surprise Prosper AI is winning the vast majority of competitive evaluations they enter."

Adeyemi Ajao, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Base10 Partners “Prosper AI is leveraging agentic AI to transform the way provider groups and hospitals engage with patients, driving not only savings, but increased revenue and better patient experience".

Building the AI Workforce for Healthcare Operations

With the new funding, Prosper AI will expand its engineering and customer-facing teams, deepen integrations across the largest EHR platforms, and accelerate adoption across provider groups and health systems.

“Healthcare providers don't want separate tools for scheduling, insurance verification, and billing,” said Xavier de Gracia, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prosper AI. “They want a single platform capable of managing the workflows that determine whether care happens and whether providers ultimately get paid. That's what we've built, and it's why providers, health systems, and healthcare technology companies are choosing Prosper AI.”

Over time, Prosper AI aims to build the AI workforce that powers healthcare's administrative engine, eliminating waste, expanding access to care, and enabling providers to focus more of their time on patients.



Media images can be found here.

About Prosper AI

Prosper AI is the agentic AI platform for patient access, and the first system to intelligently schedule patients, verify benefits, and process patient billing in one workflow. Built generative-first for both patient and payor calls, Prosper AI is live in 50+ outpatient groups and covers 150,000+ providers across more than 25 medical specialties, with deep integrations across athenahealth, ModMed, Veradigm, ECW, ImagineSoftware and other leading EHRs. The company was founded in 2023 by Xavier de Gracia and Josep Mingot and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at getprosper.ai

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z) is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic: We invest in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across bio + healthcare, consumer and enterprise apps, crypto, fintech, infrastructure, and companies building toward American dynamism. a16z has over $90B under management across multiple funds.

About Base10 Partner

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy, including transportation, retail, logistics, and construction. Through its program, The Advancement Initiative, Base10 aims to donate 50% of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Stripe, Motive, Chili Piper, and Popmenu. Connect via www.base10.vc.