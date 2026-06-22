Airia Named as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms

For us, this recognition validates Airia's unified approach to AI security and governance with furthest position on Completeness of Vision axis

ATLANTA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the AI control plane for enterprise organizations, today announced it has been positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms. Airia was positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis among all vendors evaluated. Airia was also ranked 1st in the AI Security Use Case in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms.

In our view, the Gartner Magic Quadrant is one of the most widely recognized frameworks for evaluating enterprise technology vendors, assessing companies across two dimensions: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"Being named a Visionary in Gartner's inaugural Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms validates what we've believed from day one: AI security and governance must work together as a single, continuous process," said Kevin Kiley, CEO at Airia. "As agentic AI moves from pilots to production and regulatory scrutiny intensifies globally, organizations need a platform built for exactly this moment."

We feel the emergence of a dedicated Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms reflects the rapid evolution of enterprise AI and the growing need for organizations to operationalize governance at scale. According to Gartner, “AI governance platforms are designed to centrally define, approve and enforce responsible AI policies across comprehensive AI use cases, applications and agents. As an emerging market, these platforms are essential for operationalizing responsible AI throughout an organization’s entire AI ecosystem.”

“The AI landscape within organizations is diversifying, extending beyond traditional machine learning (ML) models. It now encompasses embedded AI in third-party applications and platforms, internally developed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solutions and an imminent AI agent sprawl.” As enterprises scale these technologies, governance requirements are becoming more complex and business critical. Gartner notes, “Traditional governance approaches, including model risk management and GRC frameworks, are too slow, static and fragmented to keep pace with the volume, velocity and autonomy of modern AI systems.”

Airia believes this market evolution reinforces the need for unified platforms that help organizations securely scale AI initiatives while maintaining governance, compliance, and operational oversight across their expanding AI ecosystems.

To learn more about Airia's AI governance platform, visit https://airia.com/request-demo/.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, Wednesday 17 June 2026

Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, Wednesday 17 June 2026

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About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com