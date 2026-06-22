Matrix Applications Reaffirms BBB Accreditation

New York, NY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Applications, a leading provider of financial technology and operational solutions in the capital markets, marks its fourth year earning accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing marketplace trust by holding businesses to high standards of ethical conduct, accountability and customer care.

BBB Accreditation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a consistent commitment to these principles and successfully meet the organization’s accreditation standards. This award reaffirms the company’s commitment to integrity, transparency and exceptional client service.

“Maintaining our BBB Accreditation is a reflection of the values that guide our business every day,” said Stephen Mellert, Head of Business Development at Matrix Applications. “We are committed to providing our clients with responsive, trusted and customized support. This recognition reinforces our dedication to operating with integrity and putting our clients first.”

As an accredited business, Matrix Applications remains committed to upholding the BBB Standards for Trust, which emphasize honesty, transparency, responsiveness and ethical business practices. The accreditation further reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to build long-term relationships with clients and partners throughout the financial services industry.

“We’ve built our reputation by pairing deep industry knowledge with technology to deliver solutions that truly move the needle for our clients,” said Donald Webbe, President of Matrix Applications. “As the capital markets continue to evolve, our commitment to professionalism and excellence remains constant. It’s been the foundation of who we are since day one.”

Matrix Applications is proud to join BBB accredited businesses across North America in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.

About the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

BBB is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community and their bottom line.

About Matrix Applications LLC

Matrix Applications LLC is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining, clearing and operations solutions for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. Comprised of a team of capital markets and systems professionals, Matrix Applications delivers financial technology solutions to institutional firms of all sizes. Since 2000, the company has worked hands-on with clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, Matrix Applications provides clients with the right technology at the right price while leveraging extensive technical experience and a deep network to deliver bespoke managed services.

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