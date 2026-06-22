Paychex Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

Paychex also earned Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces honor

Paychex named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026, recognizing strength in customer, investor, and employee trust

The company was also awarded Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026, reinforcing Paychex’s reputation as a top employer with a strong workplace culture and employee experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), an industry-leading human capital management (HCM) company, has recently been named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 by Newsweek and Statista. This ranking represents a select group of companies identified through an independent survey measuring customer, investor, and employee trust, together with social media listening analysis.

Newsweek Recognizes Paychex as a Trusted Workplace Built on its People

Paychex was also recently honored among America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The annual list is based on a nationwide survey of company reviews from employees, as well as data from previous studies, recognizing employers of excellence in the U.S.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for both trust and workplace excellence, which are principles that are deeply connected at Paychex,” said Mason Argiropoulos, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paychex. “By investing in our employees and consistently delivering for our clients, we continue to build a company that businesses can rely on, and where people want to work.”

"We all want to work somewhere we feel valued. Our newest research celebrates the companies making that a reality. When businesses put their people first, everyone wins—employees are happier, productivity goes up, and the company thrives. These rankings shine a light on the workplaces truly getting it right for their teams," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-In-Chief.

A Trusted Leader HCM, Ethics, and Innovation

For 55 years, Paychex has built trust and empowered businesses through a purpose-driven culture rooted in six core values: integrity, partnership, accountability, respect, innovation, and service. This commitment to responsible business practices has earned the company recognition in 2026, including Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 18th time.



To learn more about Paychex’s corporate awards and honors, please see the awards page on the Paychex website.



Methodology

Newsweek and Statista’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 list evaluated U.S.-based public and private companies with at least $500 million in revenue. To determine rank, an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents that submitted 101,000 company evaluations and a social listening analysis of over 300,000 mentions were assessed. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2026 list was determined based on a large-scale nationwide survey that collected more than 2.7 million company reviews from over 179,000 employees, in addition to data from previous studies.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is the digitally driven HR leader that is reimagining how companies address the needs of today’s workforce with the most comprehensive, flexible, and innovative HCM solutions for organizations of all sizes. Offering a full spectrum of HR advisory and employee solutions, Paychex pays 1 out of every 11 American private sector workers and is raising the bar in HCM for approximately 800,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe. Every member of the Paychex team is committed to fulfilling the company’s purpose of helping businesses succeed. Visit paychex.com to learn more.



Media Contacts

Samantha Jean

PR Program Manager II

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 218-6086

skjean@paychex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14cab0da-f8c6-4b5e-a15e-5d94b0d52e0e