NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RéVive Skincare, a science-driven luxury skincare brand founded by plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Gregory Brown, today announced a new collaboration with Kathy Hilton, who will feature the brand's Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream SPF 15 Sunscreen in sponsored Instagram content on June 17.

The collaboration comes ahead of Amazon Prime Day, where the Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream SPF 15 Sunscreen will be available at 50% off from June 23–26. The timing gives consumers a chance to experience one of RéVive's signature products while exploring the research-driven philosophy behind the brand.





The announcement also follows a collaborative Instagram post with Julianne Moore ahead of the Met Gala, spotlighting RéVive Renewal Rescue Elixir Oil as part of her skin preparation and bringing added attention to another of the brand’s signature products.





"As a plastic surgeon, I know it is possible to recreate a youthful appearance with surgery. However, lasting beauty comes from supporting the skin's natural ability to renew itself," said Dr. Gregory Brown, Founder and Chief Scientist of RéVive. "That philosophy remains at the heart of RéVive's mission to give new life to skin through science-driven innovation."





Why Kathy Hilton Chose RéVive's Signature Neck Cream

Known for her longstanding influence in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, Kathy Hilton has built a reputation for embracing products that combine quality, innovation, and timeless appeal. For her upcoming collaboration with RéVive, Kathy Hilton selected the Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream SPF 15 Sunscreen, one of the brand's signature treatments for the neck and décolleté.

"If you know anything about me, I am a skincare and makeup junkie," said Kathy Hilton. "When it comes to neck cream, this RéVive neck cream, I will tell you that you will see the difference. It is the best neck cream. There is not another one out there like this."

The neck is often one of the first areas to show visible signs of aging, including dryness, loss of firmness, and the appearance of lines. To address these concerns, RéVive developed the Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream using the brand's signature Bio-Renewal Technology, inspired by breakthrough EGF research into how skin naturally renews itself. The formula combines RéVive's signature peptides with botanical ingredients to help skin feel more hydrated and appear firmer, smoother, and better defined over time.

The formula also includes SPF 15 broad-spectrum protection to help defend against everyday UV exposure, an important consideration for an area that is often exposed but frequently neglected in daily sun care routines.

According to brand-sponsored clinical evaluations, participants reported a 77% improvement in skin moisture, a 68% improvement in firmness, and a 56% reduction in the appearance of lines after regular use.

Bringing Skin Renewal to More Consumers This Prime Day

For nearly three decades, RéVive has remained committed to advancing the science of skin renewal while helping consumers take a long-term approach to skincare. The philosophy is reflected in the brand's enduring mission: Give New Life To Skin.

From June 23–26, consumers can enjoy 50% savings on the RéVive Fermitif Neck Renewal Cream SPF 15 Sunscreen through the RéVive Amazon Store. Kathy Hilton also encouraged consumers to take advantage of the event, inviting them to "shop the event from June 23–26 and experience the transformation yourself."

From June 23–26, consumers can take advantage of the 50% Prime Day savings through the RéVive Amazon Store.

ABOUT RÉVIVE SKINCARE

In the 1980s, North American plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Gregory Brown was inspired by Nobel Prize–recognized research on cellular renewal. He became one of the first to apply advanced bioactive ingredients to anti-aging skincare, transforming scientific discovery into a cream designed to support visible skin renewal.

In 1997, RéVive was founded. Rooted in Dr. Brown’s medical background, the brand was built on one principle: skincare should be guided by science. Every formula is developed with disciplined research standards to help skin look healthier, smoother, and more youthful over time.

In 2026, RéVive entered a new era of innovation. By advancing Nobel Prize–inspired ingredients through RVGF Technology, the brand enhanced the precision and stability of the three unique peptides. The result is a targeted skincare approach designed to support Cosmetic Procedure Alternative, Cosmetic Procedure Deferral, and Cosmetic Procedure Synergy—offering refined, science-led solutions for modern skin longevity.

For more information, visit ReViveSkincare.com and the Amazon store .

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reviveskincare

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reviveskincare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@reviveskincare





Media Contact:

Contact Person: Judy Collins

Email: info@reviveskincare.com

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